Ex-BBBs Paula Amorim and Breno announce pregnancy and she shows off her belly

Paula Amorim and Breno Simões revealed, this Christmas, that they will have their first child together

ex-BBBs Paula Amorim and Breno Simões will be daddies! The couple announced the big news this Saturday (25). It is worth remembering that they met in 2018 when they participated in the eighteenth edition of reality show, Big Brother Brazil. Since then, they assumed the relationship that turned into an engagement, in June of this year.

Paula Amorim, who was champion of No Limite 2021, celebrated her pregnancy and shared beautiful pictures of this very special moment with her fans. In the clicks, she poses on her stomach with Breno holding two little white shoes. On her social networks, the mother said that she went to her first prenatal appointment, in November. She is currently 13 weeks pregnant.

“First Christmas with the family and with a very special little gift. Our family is growing! Our new love came by surprise in the most intense year of my life to make sense of everything we’ve lived through these 3 and a half years. It’s impossible to describe what I felt when I found out you were here, it was a mixture of the best that existed in me multiplied by a thousand”, announced the ex-BBB.

She even took the opportunity to declare herself to the bridegroom. “And on this Christmas day, of renewal, love, hope and unity, we chose to come here to share with you the most beautiful news we’ve ever received: now we’re Mom and Dad! Breno Simões you were the most beautiful dad before you were and you are the only person in the world with whom I would like to be living this moment. I love you”, completed Paula Amorim.

Dad also told the news to his followers and didn’t hide his excitement about the baby’s arrival! “This Christmas we have a more than special gift for us and all those who support and wish our happiness. We chose this date to share that 13 weeks and 03 days ago a new chapter started in our life: we will be mom and dad!”.

Breno Simões continued: “We are very happy and extremely grateful to God, because now we are going to witness the greatest love of all. Around here, we are already counting the seconds! So, prepare the lap and soon we will have new cheeks to fill with kisses and hugs”.

