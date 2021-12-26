Family grew! Paula Amorim and Breno Simões are expecting their first child: ”A little gift”

Together since BBB18, Paula Amorim and Breno Simões take advantage of the Christmas atmosphere to announce their first pregnancy

This Saturday, the 25th, Paula Amorim (32) took fans by surprise by announcing that his first heir with Breno Simões (33) is on the way!

With records of the little white shoes on Mom’s belly, the couple celebrated with the web in the middle of Christmas, talking about the great emotion.

“First Christmas with the family and with a more than special little gift. Our family is growing! Our new love came by surprise in the most intense year of my life to make sense of everything we’ve lived through these 3 and a half years”, said the No Limite winner in the publication’s caption.

– Paula Amorim opens travel album with Breno Simões

“It’s impossible to describe what I felt when I found out you were here, it was a mixture of the best that existed in me multiplied by a thousand. And on this Christmas day, of renewal, love, hope and unity, we chose to come here to share with you the most beautiful news we have received in our lives: now we are Mom and Dad! Breno, you were the most beautiful daddy before you were and you are the only person in the world I would like to be living this moment with. I love you”, she completed.

The lovebirds have been together since confinement in the Big Brother Brazil 2018, where they met through destiny. The ex-BBB recently came to talk about the first moments of the relationship still within the reality.

Paula Amorim and Breno Simões announce their first pregnancy:





Last accessed: 25 Dec 2021 – 18:04:48 (407239).