Fan of Paulinho’s goal for Corinthians at Libertadores 2012 comments on reunion

Paulinho was Corinthians’ first signing aiming at the 2022 season. An old acquaintance with the Alvinegra fans, he was the author of the only goal in the match against Vasco, on May 23, 2012, in the quarterfinals of that year’s Libertadores. A record of the celebration of the steering wheel with a fan went viral and circulates to the present day. Almost ten years later, the two met again and Lucas Perassollo Vieira commented on the moment.

“For me, the emotion was the same as in 2012, it seems that I’m reliving everything. You can see that he wants to win titles, he’s excited”, revealed Perassollo in an interview with ESPN.

The most unusual thing is that the fan couldn’t see the goal when it happened. He had gone to the stadium bathroom and realized what had happened through the celebration in the stands. With that, he ran to find the idol and join the party.

“I thought to myself that it could only have been a goal. I ran to the fence and celebrated. Then I went down, but I saw that Paulinho was going there and I thought it might be my chance. I went up again, hugged him and said: go Corinthians , let’s go to the final. It was an explosion, a lot of emotion. For me, it was a player celebrating with a fan. Thing of the moment and it’s over, whoever saw it, saw it. I didn’t imagine it would have all this dimension”, explains Lucas.

The 38-year-old fan remembers the squad of the unforgettable 2012 season and values ​​the game against Vasco when comparing it to the decision against another Brazilian team, Santos.

“It was a very closed team, one ran for the other, without vanity. That’s what I admired. Even with Santos, current champion at the time (a rival in the semifinals). Even the players commented on that game. Vasco had a very strong team. “, praises.

Despite being a Corinthians fan since childhood, Lucas’ father is from Santos and his mother doesn’t have a club at heart. On the other hand, the uncles are from Palmeiras, but they were unable to influence their nephew, who celebrates the fact of rooting for the team at Parque São Jorge.

“If it was the family’s influence, I was supposed to be from Palma, but thank God I went to the right side. My family is of Italian descent. There are a lot of people from Palma. I went to Corinthians, to the people’s side,” he recalls .

The illustrious fan confesses that he has not been to the stadiums. However, she shows that she misses her and plans to take her children to see Timon up close.

“The team means a lot to me. A lot of joy, but it’s already been a lot of sadness. But there’s no way, people who like football are in our blood and I miss it. I want to go back and never stop. I want to take my children to the club. stadium some day. They already understand a little and always ask me to put the reports I’ve done on TV for them to see. I have a son who already understands, he has a Corinthians shirt and he even sings that Palmeiras don’t have the World Cup,” he concludes.

