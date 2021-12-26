Fasten your seatbelts, the popular car is gone: at dealerships, the cheapest model costs R$ 47,000

SAO PAULO – Iconic cars like the Gol and the Uno, which have been on the Brazilian streets for decades, are about to leave the scene, marking the end of an era. Popular cars are disappearing not only from the asphalt, but also from the production lines of automakers and dealerships.

Entry models are disappearing from production lines, and those available at retailers come at unpopular prices, starting at R$47,000. And with several copies above R$ 60 thousand.

The two cheapest brand new cars in the country currently are the Fiat Mobi and the Renault Kwid, whose most basic models cost, respectively, R$ 47,301 and R$ 47,562, according to the Fipe table.

The best-selling car in the country this year is the Fiat Argo, which costs no less than R$ 66,260, equivalent to 55 minimum wages, considering the floor approved by Congress for 2022.





According to experts and the industry itself, this is not only related to the global shortage of semiconductors caused by the pandemic, which has limited the production of automakers. Understand what’s behind the end of the popular car era.