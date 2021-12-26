Federal Court changes decision taken in 2019 and Flamengo suffers millionaire pledge | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim – Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 12/25/2021 19:32

Rio – Unanimously, Flamengo suffered a blow in the Federal Court at the end of the year. The 5th Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the Second Region (TRF-2) accepted the request of the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) and changed the decision that had been taken at the end of 2019. At the time, the request to pledge the updated amount at the time, R$123,556,217.45 in Flamengo’s credit had been denied. The information is from the portal “Esporte News Mundo”.

“In conclusion, I verify that the decision that rejected the request for reinforcement of the pledge and replacement of assets, pursuant to art. 15, II of the LEF. In view of the foregoing, I vote to PROVIDE THE INTERLOCUTORY APPEAL to determine the replacement of the measures to reinforce the pledge and replacement of assets that present greater liquidity, as required, in the diction of art. 15, II of the LEF”, affirmed the reporting judge Ricardo Pelingeiro, who was accompanied by the other judges in the case.

Initially, Flamengo only suffered damages on properties, where CT Ninho do Urubu is located – valued at R$ 77,430,000.00. Bacen asked in 2019 that “the reinforcement and replacement of the pledge that fell on the properties by a cash deposit”. The exchange requested was that the amounts received for the bonds, Brasileiro and Libertadores, were used.

When the request was denied at the first instance, the judge in the case gave the opinion that “there are strong indications that the amounts already pledged would be sufficient to guarantee the outstanding credit, and, by virtue of a court decision, the credit is lacking, momentarily, of liquidity”. Flamengo’s deficit is on a fine of R$38,367,280, which the club received in 2013 for alleged irregularities in the values ​​of international sales of athletes between 1993 and 1998.