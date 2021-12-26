Federal Court reforms 2019 decision and Flamengo suffers pledge of more than BRL 123 million in credit

Share Tweet Share Share Email

Flamengo suffered at the end of the year, before the recess of the judiciary, a great defeat in the Federal Court. Unanimously, under the report of Federal Judge Ricardo Pelingeiro, the 5th Specialized Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the Second Region (TRF-2) accepted an appeal from the Central Bank of Brazil (Bacen) and amended a lower court decision given at the end of 2019, when judge Vladimir Santos Vitovsky, of the 9th Federal Court of Tax Enforcement of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro (JFRJ), had denied the request to pledge the updated value at the time of R$ 123,556,217.45 in credit from Flamengo – it will be new update the amount. Appeal of motions for clarification have already been filed, which must be judged at the beginning of 2022.

“In conclusion, I verify that the decision that rejected the request for reinforcement of the pledge and replacement of assets, pursuant to art. 15, II of the LEF. In view of the foregoing, I vote to PROVIDE THE INTERLOCUTORY APPEAL to determine the replacement of the measures to reinforce the pledge and replacement of assets that present greater liquidity, as required, in the diction of art. 15, II of the LEF”, voted the reporting judge, being accompanied by federal judges Alcides Martins and Aloísio Gonçalves de Castro Mendes.

Device of the second instance winning vote (Photo: Reproduction)

THE Sport News World had access to details of the case. Originally, Flamengo had only been pledged on properties, where CT Ninho do Urubu is located, valued at R$ 77,430,000.00. In 2019, Bacen requested “the reinforcement and replacement of the pledge that fell on the properties by a cash deposit”, arguing that their registrations contain several encumbrances. The replacement requested was, at the time, for the amounts to be received by the millionaire award club for the titles of the Brazilian Championship and Conmebol Libertadores of 2019.

To deny the request at the first instance, the magistrate at the time stated that he understood that “there are strong indications that the amounts already pledged would be sufficient to guarantee the outstanding credit, and, by virtue of a court decision, the credit momentarily lacks liquidity”. Flamengo’s debt refers to an original fine of R$38,367,280.00, applied in 2013 to the club, for alleged irregularities in the registration of values ​​from international negotiations between 1993 and 1998 – such as, for example, the sale from Sávio to Real Madrid, in 1997.

Since May 2, 2014 Bacen charges Flamengo in court. It was also argued by the federal judge in denying the first instance request that “a significant portion of the fine originally imposed” on Flamengo “in US dollars, US$ 8,000,000.00 was excluded, out of a total of US$ 13,100,000.00, in addition to having been reduced the percentage of the fine applied, to 70% of the value of the negotiation. In other words, based on the original values, and without due conversion, the fine initially imposed on trades involving US$ 13,100,000 were reduced to 70% from US$ 5,100,000.00, that is, US $3,570,000.00, which represents about 27% of the original value of the debt”.

In the second instance, however, this understanding has now been reformed. “The fact that there is an effective pledge is not sufficient to make it impossible to reinforce or replace the pledged asset at the request of the executing Treasury, since such measures constitute prerogatives that are guaranteed by a special law”, reported the federal judge in the vote that was accompanied by unanimous vote, adding on another appeal that the fine was reduced, also used as an argument in the first degree:

“As noted, the decision rendered in those records cannot equally impede the application of art. 15, item II, of the LEF, in addition to not being a decision that has become final in order to have procedural efficacy to reduce the guarantee, the device in question emphasizes that the replacement of pledged assets by others, regardless of the order listed in article 11, as well as the reinforcement of the insufficient attachment, may occur “at any stage of the process”. Furthermore, it must be considered that the sum referring to the appraisal amounts of the properties pledged in the execution was included among the “amounts already pledged”, and it is such assets that the appellant intends to replace by credits of greater liquidity equivalent to cash”.

Until the final decision, which has not happened so far, Flamengo offered as guarantee the CT property, in addition to having offered as guarantee the complements with two contracts, entered into with the companies Guaraviton and Tokio Marine. At the time, Bacen accepted as guarantee the pledge of the Nest, in addition to the rights of Fla’s contracts with Peugeot. Since August 12, 2014, the court considered the execution as guaranteed, confirming the pledges on the CT and the contracts.

It is worth noting that there are appeals pending processing and judgment by Flamengo, the Central Bank of Brazil and the Federal Government in the higher courts in Brasília. The current decision of the collegiate in second instance was given almost two months ago, with a new appeal for motion for clarification already being filed and awaiting judgment. While there is no new decision, Bacen may continue with the replacement and reinforcement of pledges in millionaire credit, as originally requested in 2019, pointing out sponsorship contracts and broadcasting rights and millionaire awards that the club is entitled to reinforce and replace the pledge of goods on credit.

















