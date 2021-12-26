Felipe Neto celebrates the sale of Botafogo; Maia criticizes the negotiation

Credit: Vitor Silva/SSPress/Botafogo.

The Botafogo supporter greatly celebrated the announcement of the acquisition of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) of the club to John Textor, an American businessman who is one of the shareholders of Crystal Palace (ING). But among well-known figures and those connected to the club, there are dissenting opinions on the subject.

The main opinion against the sale was that of Rodrigo Maia. Former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (no party-RJ) went to Twitter to show his disagreement with the negotiation of football between Glorioso and Textor. For the federal deputy, the agreement would not be a ‘good deal’ and that the supporters would be committing a ‘strong mistake’ by, in his view, delivering Botafogo ‘for free’.

“They delivered Botafogo for free. They used the operation to pretend there’s a good deal for the club. Strong mistake”, said Maia.

delivered the @Botafogo for free. They used the Cruzeiro operation to pretend there’s a good deal for Botafogo. Strong mistake. Selling the club to a dollar or euro buyer is easy. A Black Friday promotion. — Rodrigo Maia (@RodrigoMaia) December 25, 2021

If Rodrigo Maia did not like Textor’s proposal, Felipe Neto was the one who praised the SAF negotiation. YouTuber, who became a Botafogo sponsor in recent years, commemorated Fogão’s decision to sell football to the American businessman, stating that such a negotiation will make ‘professionalization’ reach the club, apart from having to depend on related investments to political groups.

“The biggest achievement of the sale of Botafogo to John Textor is one thing: PROFESSIONALIZATION! It is the definitive end of the team to live on ‘help’ from nearby businessmen and people trying to save. Now it’s a project, investment, professionals, spreadsheets. This is what gives hope”, wrote Felipe Neto.

Botafogo’s greatest achievement with the sale to John Textor is called PROFESSIONALIZATION! It is the definitive end of the club to live on “help”, close businessmen, people trying to save. Now it will be design, investment, professionals, spreadsheets. This is what gives hope. pic.twitter.com/t6kn5kYntZ — Felipe Neto 🦉 (@felipeneto) December 24, 2021

READ TOO

Jesus in Flamengo, future of Cavani and Soteldo: Football summary

5 Brazilian clubs did not change coach in 2021; see which ones

Seer says if Palmeiras will win the Club World Cup in 2022

12 free players on the market that can be reinforcements in 2022

Partner Botafogo celebrates agreement for the sale of the club: “Another one who chose the path of professionalization”

Meet John Textor, a partner at Crystal Palace who wants to buy Botafogo

President of Botafogo confirms proposal to purchase the club: “historic milestone”

Douglas Costa in new club, news about Cavani, sale of Botafogo and more: the latest football news