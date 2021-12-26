Ferry owner drowns in Rio de Contas, and deaths from rain in Bahia reach 18; dam breaks in Jussiape | Bahia

The rains that hit Bahia caused the failure of two dams and the death of one more person this weekend, raising the number of victims to 18 since November. According to the state governor, 37 of the 417 municipalities in the state have entire communities under water.
The 18th death was that of the ferry owner Olivan Alves Mota, 60 years old, who drowned this Sunday (26) in Rio das Contas, in Aureliano leal, in the south of the state.
The dam failures occurred in Vitória da Conquista, on Saturday night (25), and Jussiape, in Chapada Diamantina, this Sunday morning. Residents were told to leave their homes.
“I just received a new survey and we have, at this moment, 37 cities that have been heavily hit by the rains. I visited Itabuna and Itajuípe and the images are very strong. In the recent history of Bahia, I don’t remember such a great tragedy,” said Rui Costa.
Ten highways are partially or totally interdicted, according to the state and federal highway police. In Ubatã, a section of the BR-330 gave way, opening a crater.
BR-330, stretch of Ubatã, gave way because of rain this Sunday (26). — Photo: Ubatã News
In Salvador, residents of two neighborhoods, Castelo Branco and Sete de Abril, were instructed to leave their homes on Saturday night due to the risk of property collapse and landslides.
The warning sirens after the volume of rain exceeded 150 millimeters in 72 hours (see the video below). “We had the wettest November in the last ten years and December will surpass all expectations”, says Sósthenes Macedo, coordinator of the Civil Defense of Salvador.
Landslide warning siren is triggered in the Castelo Branco neighborhood in Salvador
In Itabuna, houses, shops and banks were flooded this Sunday, after the River Cachoeira rose 9 meters. Ten city buildings are being used to house residents.
Almost 4,000 homeless in the state
The rains that have hit Bahia since November have placed 66 cities in an emergency situation. At least 3,800 people were left homeless and 10,955 were made homeless (they had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter).
The southern and southwestern regions of the state are the most affected by rainfall. In Itororó, the number of homeless reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses. In addition, 25 bridges were damaged, leaving communities in isolation.
According to Costa, the federal government and 5 states informed that they will send support to Bahia: Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Paraíba and São Paulo.
