Ferry owner drowns in Rio de Contas, and deaths from rain in Bahia reach 18; dam breaks in Jussiape | Bahia

The ferry owner died after drowning in the Rio de Contas, in a stretch of the city of Aurelino Leal, in southern Bahia. The death of 60-year-old Olivan Alves Mota is considered the 18th due to the heavy rains that hit the state.

The information was confirmed by the general commander of the Military Fire Department of Bahia, Adson Marquesini this Sunday (26).

Also this Sunday morning, the municipality of Jussiape, in the Chapada Diamantina region, announced that a dam in the region had broken and that a strong flood should hit areas of the municipality, and asked residents to seek safer places.

In a statement on social networks, the city hall said that the scenario could become very dangerous, and therefore, asked people to avoid risky places.

Due to the damage, the minister of Citizenship, João Roma, and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, flew over the region this Sunday.

To the special program Chuvas na Bahia, on TV Bahia, the minister revealed that there are eight points of partial or total interruption, from landslides and destruction of roads.

The municipal body also reported that the gym at the José Mancos Freire Municipal School was made available to homeless families.

On Saturday night (25), the city of Itambé, in southwestern Bahia, announced that a dam in the region had also broken and that a strong flood should hit areas of the municipality.

The city of Iguá was already on alert because the river overflowed in the early hours of this Saturday and had flooded houses. At least 10 houses have collapsed and 200 families have been left homeless, but there is no record of any injuries or disappearances.

Before the announcement of the dam failure, some neighborhoods in Itambé had already registered flooding, such as Agenor Novaes, Centro and Sidney Pereira de Almeida. According to residents, it was the biggest rain in 20 years.

Hundreds of families are homeless and displaced. The Civil Defense and the city hall are on the streets, surveying the damage and providing assistance to the homeless families. People are being sent to a school in the municipality.

Almost 4,000 homeless in the state

The rains that have hit Bahia since November have placed 66 cities in an emergency situation and caused the death of 17 people, according to the state’s Civil Defense. At least 3,800 people were left homeless and 10,955 were made homeless (they had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter).

On Saturday night, residents of two neighborhoods in Salvador, Castelo Branco and Sete de Abril, were instructed to leave their homes because of the risk of property collapse and landslides.

The warning sirens after the volume of rain exceeded 150 millimeters in 72 hours (see the video below). “We had the wettest November in the last ten years and December will surpass all expectations”, says Sósthenes Macedo, coordinator of the Civil Defense of Salvador.

The southern and southwestern regions of the state are the most affected by rainfall. In Itororó, the number of homeless reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses. In addition, 25 bridges were damaged, leaving communities in isolation.

“It’s a risky situation, because now more places are affected. Before, it was more concentrated in four cities and now, it’s spreading. So, this time it’s worse”, says Governor Rui Costa (PT).

According to him, the authorities are still carrying out the damages, but it is already possible to say that there are a large number of displaced people in at least 20 cities. His estimate is that each city has at least 300 people outside their homes. “There are thousands of people who had to leave their homes, because the water rose a meter, two meters, in some places, up to three meters.”

According to Costa, the federal government and 5 states informed that they will send support to Bahia: Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Paraíba and São Paulo.

