FGTS Anniversary Cash Out Advance will be available from December 28th

The anticipation of the Anniversary Withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will be possible from December 28th, according to Caixa Econômica Federal (CAIXA). Workers who opt for this type of FGTS payment may anticipate up to three years of the amount available in their account.

According to CAIXA, it will be possible to make this advance through the CAIXA Tem application. The minimum amount to take out the loan is R$500.00. The recommendation is that the value of each withdrawal to be made in advance is equal to or greater than R$300.00. In addition, the credit date of the last withdrawal to be anticipated cannot exceed the 999-day limit.

On the CAIXA website, there are some examples that simulate possible hiring of the FGTS Anniversary Cash Advance feature. However, the employee who is a CAIXA account holder can simulate using the CAIXA Internet Banking or Mobile Banking App: CREDIT option > ANIVERSARY WITHDRAWAL ADVANCE > SIMULATE AND CONTRACT, or even through the CAIXA Tem App: “Anniversary Withdrawal Loan” option. However, those who do not have a bank account can simulate in the FGTS App.

Requirements for the anticipation of the FGTS Anniversary Withdrawal

Be over 18 or emancipated;

Have a checking or savings account at CAIXA (except Poupança Social Digital and Poupança CAIXA Fácil);

Be opting for the FGTS Anniversary Draw and authorize CAIXA to consult its FGTS information;

Have sufficient FGTS balance for anticipation, within the minimum values ​​for contracting;

Be with the CPF in a regular situation at the Federal Revenue;

Be in good standing with CAIXA or use the credit resource to settle the debt.

