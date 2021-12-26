FGTS review may come out in 2022? Know who is entitled

THE FGTS review in 2022 is one of the most talked about subjects in recent months in Brazil and you are certainly already aware of it or are already taking your actions to participate in it. Many workers are anxious for this judgment that will define the possibility of receiving the profits that were not invested in their Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS).

The STF judgment was scheduled to take place on May 13, 2021, however, it ended up being postponed. As justification, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) stated that a review would generate a millionaire impact given the chaos caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

So far a new date has not been released by the Supreme Court. If the judgment is in favor of the workers, the value must exceed R$ 300 billion to be distributed to more than 70 million Brazilians.

The FGTS is the Worker’s Guarantee Fund and is paid by the employer every month. This fund serves to guarantee financial stability to workers who have been fired without just cause. It is made up of amounts paid by your current employer, which are active amounts, and paid by former employers, called inactive amounts.

In addition to unfair dismissal, there are other situations in which you can withdraw FGTS amounts:

Retirement; be 70 years of age or older; termination of a consensual employment contract between you and your employer (in which case you will only be able to withdraw 80% of your Fund); birthday withdrawal; termination of temporary employment contract; home purchase; closure of your employer’s business; have a serious illness (such as AIDS, cancer, active tuberculosis, etc.); without paid activity for 90 days or more, for the self-employed.

Once deposited, over time the amounts are subject to interest and monetary correction. According to Law 8036/90, the interest you earn per year is 3% on the FGTS values.

Even though several workers complain about the delay in the trial, for many it is a good thing, as they will have more time for other workers to file the lawsuit. The delay in the judgment also causes more interest to be added to the value of your FGTS. Experts recommend that you review your FGTS periodically.

Some requirements are necessary to request a review of the FGTS, the basic ones are: of course, have an FGTS account from January 1999, even if you have already withdrawn the amounts after this period.

For those of you who meet these requirements, the advice is to enter the request as soon as possible, as it may be that the STF will apply the decision only to people who have already asked for the review.

The documents required to request the review are: Identity document (RG or CNH), including CPF; CTPS (Work Card), which will prove enrollment in the FGTS; Proof of residence updated for at least 3 months from the date of filing the lawsuit; FGTS extract from 1991.

You can obtain this statement directly from the Caixa Econômica Federal website; Calculations of the correction values ​​you are entitled to. This calculation will be done by your lawyer or accountant.