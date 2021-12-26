Fiat Special: Complexo de Betim is able to develop a car from start to finish – First Plan

Fiat is the sales leader in 2021. The Italian brand has returned to the top of the sales ranking in one of the most turbulent and challenging periods for the automobile industry. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic generated a domino effect that has punished several sectors of the economy, including the automobile industry.

Suppliers were impacted around the world, which generated an input crisis that paralyzed assembly lines across the globe. The so-called “driver crisis” was just one of the sectors of the production chain affected by the pandemic.

Even so, Fiat went from 16.5% of participation in 2020 to 22.2%, accumulated between January and December 2021. And this is not a percentage gain due to the low performance of rivals. The Italian produced and sold more in 2021.

Just to give you an idea, in 2020 the leading sales brand sold 338,500 units, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). This year, Fiat has already accumulated 395.5 thousand licenses, without considering the December performance. In other words, it gained participation due to its production capacity.

Speaking of production, Fiat was one of the brands least impacted by the semiconductor crisis. Stellantis, a group that includes Fiat and 14 other brands, managed to maintain the supply of components for the assembly lines. In this vein, Fiat gained ground. In trailer, it will also close as sales leader in South America, with a share above 14%.

Structure

But the market gain is due to some factors that go beyond the ability to deliver inputs. The Stellantis plant in Betim is one of the protagonists of this recovery process. The factory, opened in 1976, became the main unit of the Italian brand. And today, even in a group with 15 brands and units around the world, Betim is still the group’s largest factory and one of the largest in the world.

Fiat / Disclosure / N/A

However, having high manufacturing capacity is not enough. Betim has become one of the pillars of the strategy at Stellantis and, of course, at Fiat. The factory is able to develop a product from scratch and finish it without the need to carry out steps in other units around the world.

“45 years ago, Fiat started its operations here in Betim and began producing cars that pleased consumers throughout Brazil. We invest a lot, always innovate and encourage the installation of dozens of suppliers around our factory. As a result, we consolidated an extensive and diversified automotive industrial park, conquered the leadership of the Brazilian and South American market and employed thousands of people who developed their talents and are today our great differential”, points out the president of Stellantis for South America, Antonio Philosa.

style center

Today, the factory has a product development center, which is part of a market analysis center, where the directions for new products are defined. The Design Center allows the local team to convert new product specifications into a final design.

This design and its features are taken to engineering. There, the parameters that make that concept viable are defined. Everything is created in a computational environment and validated in simulations that represent real use situations, such as suspension behavior on the ground, emitted noise and even climatic factors.

Fiat / Disclosure / N/A

After that, prototypes are built to validate what the computation had already predicted. They will enter heat chambers, cold chambers and everything else that reproduces the conditions of use that the vehicle will face during its lifetime.

When the car is ready, all you have to do is carry out the crash test, right inside the factory, where a specific laboratory works for this purpose. In other words, from the idea to the finished car, everything can be done in Betim’s facilities.

“Fiat took a leap forward in 2001, with the inauguration of the Giovanni Agnelli Research and Development Center. Until then, we took only a few steps in the vehicle development process. But we managed to accumulate knowledge and experience, which made us capable of developing and designing vehicles from scratch”, explains Marcio Tonani, responsible for the Tech Center Stellantis South America.

In other words, with the entire product development process concentrated in the Minas Gerais plant, Fiat has been able to understand market demand and respond quickly. The factory is not only active in the development of Fiat models. Betim has been a protagonist in the development of new Stellantis products, such as the Jeep Commander, as well as the new Citroën C3, among other models that will serve the Brazilian, Latin and even other continents market.

Fiat / Disclosure / N/A

Betim works directly with the modern plant in Goiana (PE), where the Fiat Toro models come from, as well as the Jeep Renegade, Compass and Commander SUVs. The Pernambuco plant has the most modern assembly line concept. Compact, illuminated and automated, in 2021 alone, the unit was responsible for sales of more than 200 thousand units, of which 65 thousand belonged to Toro alone.

