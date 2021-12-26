Find out who MC Boco is, shot dead this Sunday in Ipojuca | Pernambuco

MC Boco do Borel, 34 years old, was shot dead this Sunday (26), in Serrambi, in the municipality of Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco. One of the pioneers of Pernambuco’s brega funk, Boco left a legacy of transformation in Recife’s brega music (see video above) . He was married and left four children.

Boco lived in the Mustardinha neighborhood, on the outskirts of the West Zone of Recife. In 2007, he formed a duo with Sheldon Férrer, until then called MC Sheldon. The two formed the duo Sheldon and Boco, who, for years, was the biggest name in brega funk in Pernambuco. They were so close they had each other’s names tattooed on their arms.

Sheldon and Boco were the predecessors of names such as Dadá Boladão, MC Troinha and several others who broke out on streaming platforms in Brazil.

The researcher Thiago Soares, in the book “‘Nobody is perfect and life is like that’ – The brega music in Pernambuco” classifies Recife’s brega in three axes. The first is made up of tacky singers like Reginaldo Rossi. The second, by romantic women, such as Michelle Melo, and the third, in response to these women, is from the MCs of brega funk, whose initial role was Sheldon and Boco.

In his songs, Boco spoke about the reality of being a young slum dweller not only because of the difficulty, but also through ostentation, like what happened in funk in São Paulo. They sang about money, about women and drugs.

They were often the target of controversy for singing about sex with “young girls”, which was associated with pedophilia. They were also closely linked to organized cheering. Boco was a supporter of Sport and, before the ban on those organized in Pernambuco, he performed at the meetings of Torcida Jovem.

Some of his most famous songs were “Tá Lelé, tá Maluco” and “Fio Dental”, which currently has more than 1 million hits on YouTube. In 2013, the duo was the subject of a program at the Meeting, with Fátima Bernardes. At the time, only Sheldon granted an interview.

The duo broke up in 2014, when Sheldon decided to pursue a solo career. The two stopped talking in 2020, when Sheldon recorded a romantic DVD and didn’t invite Boco. The singer spoke about the disagreement in a video published this Sunday, lamenting the death of his former musical partner.

“My DVD rolled at Coudelaria Souza Leão, “With love, Sheldon”, a romantic DVD, and Boco had nothing to do with romanticism, you know. And then he wasn’t invited to my romantic DVD and then he got this intrigue silly, and we were proud of each other, we ended up wasting time and we didn’t speak and I didn’t see him, I didn’t hug, I didn’t ask for forgiveness. Boco isn’t here anymore. Borel, my brother. No words. What I am Boco, we live together, there’s no way to erase it, you know?”, he said.

Boco was arrested in June 2020 on suspicion of drug trafficking. He spent a year and four months in pre-trial detention in Complexo Prisional do Curado, in the West Zone of Recife, and had his pre-trial detention relaxed in October of this year. It would undergo a new instructional hearing in February 2022.

“There was no longer a warrant for his arrest, it had been revoked. I made the verbal request and it was proved that I had no evidence against him and the judge ordered his release at the hearing,” said lawyer Sérgio Gonçalves, responsible for Boco’s defense.

Boco do Borel was shot dead while performing in Ipojuca. The crime took place at Aconchego Bar. Boco was hit by several shots, according to a professional who worked with the singer but asked not to be identified. Until this Sunday morning, no one had been arrested, according to the Civil Police.