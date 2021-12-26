First PCIe 5.0 SSDs reaching up to 14,000MB/s will be shown at CES 2022

Event will take place from the 5th to the 8th of January of next year

while the PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs are starting to become popular, the Samsung and The date are already planning the next generation of technology. Both companies intend to present their first models at the Consumer Electronics Show (ESC) 2022, promising that this news comes to speeds up to twice as fast as PCIe 4.0 devices.

the Taiwanese The date revealed that it will present two new prototypes of its futures at the event. PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs, which will have capacities of up to 8TB. One such project is called ‘Project Nighthawk SSD‘, the new model will come equipped with the controller Silicon Motion SM2508, what is capable of achieving sequential read/write speeds of up to 14/12 GB/sec.

The company also unveiled the ‘Project Blackbird SSD‘, which will also be new generation SSDs but will come with the controllers InnoGrit IG5666, that allows speed up to 14/10 GB / s. Not much other information from these models has been shared, but the company will reveal all the details in the CES 2022.



Credits: Dated Disclosure

THE ‘SSD PM1743 PCIe NVMe‘ is the solution of Samsung of new generation, the model will come with the technology 6th generation v-NAND from the South Korean company itself and will support the interface PCIe 5.0. This new SSD promises a sequential read up to 13 GB / s, 6.6 GB / s sequential recording, 2,500K IOPS random read and 250K IOPS random recording.



Credits: Samsung Disclosure

THE Samsung stated that its first next-gen SSDs will come with cstorage capacities between 1.92TB to 15.36TB and that the models are currently being tested by chipset and server makers, with mass production set to begin in the third quarter of 2022. Initially, the model will be launched with corporate customers in mind.

so much to The date such as Samsung should talk more about their upcoming PCIe 5.0 SSDs during CES 2022, which will take place January 5-8, 2022.

