Flamengo approves package of more than BRL 70 million in sponsorships

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

Flamengo’s Deliberative Council approved a sponsorship package for 2022 that could yield an amount of R$70.6 million to Flamengo. The information is from the “uol” website.

With the departure of Sportbet, the sponsorship that is on the upper back in the uniform will be occupied by the brand of the company Pixbet, which is also in the betting business. The contract will yield R$48 million to Rubro-Negro and will remain in effect until 2023.

In the shirt sleeve, Havan will remain until the end of 2022, earning a value of R$12.6 million reais. This amount will be double the amount transferred by the chain of stores in 2021.

In shorts, the company ABC da Construção brand renewed its contract with Flamengo. Now, the amount transferred is R$10 million, and will be effective until the end of 2023.

After the end of the meeting, with the approval of the club’s advisors, the total amount raised by Rubro-Negro will be an amount of R$ 147 million, including all recent partnerships.

