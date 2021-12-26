Flamengo completes a week of meetings in Portugal, and the main target is chosen – Flamengo

Managers await Porto x Benfica, on Thursday (30), to intensify negotiations for Jorge Jesus

Marcos Braz, vice president of football, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the ministry, began meetings in search of a new coach on December 19 (last Sunday). A week has passed, and the leaders are still in Portugal, but this time, with a well-chosen target: Jorge Jesus.

Jorge Jesus is Flamengo’s favorite to replace Renato Gaúcho, and directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel adopt patience in an attempt to hire the old acquaintance of the Nation. From last Sunday until now, in addition to countless meetings, the leaders have seen the pressure grow on the Mister.

Benfica even want Jorge Jesus to leave the team’s command, but prefer that the coach himself ask to be dismissed, something that won’t happen. Flamengo, in turn, will wait for the game on the 30th (Thursday), against Porto (POR), for the Portuguese Championship, to be more incisive in the attempt to hire the coach.

There is a possibility that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel remained in Portugal in early 2022, either to close with Jorge Jesus or another coach. Flamengo is still patient, it already has its chosen target, but it treats the issue with ‘ice in the blood’, in an attempt to bring the victorious technical committee of 2019 and 2020.

