Flamengo: Flamengo overtakes Jorge Jesus’ team in 2019 and ends 2021 as the top scorer team in the century

Flamengo

Gabigol was the striker who scored the most goals, 34 times of the 156 goals that Flamengo scored in 2021

Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF/ Flamengo beats Jorge Jesus’ team in 2019 and ends 2021 as the top scorer team in the century
2021 without a doubt was not what the fans and the Red-Black board expected. Without winning heavy titles, the club ended the year without a coach for the team and with the board looking for a European to lead the squad in the 2022 season.

Despite not having achieved the main goals this season, Flamengo, who have good players in attack, hit another positive mark in the position: the goals scored in the year this century.

The attack in 2021 beat the team that was commanded by Jorge Jesus and scored 156 goals, in 75 games played in the season against 150, in 74 duels played in the “ideal” year of the Flamengo fans, when they conquered the Brasileirão and the Libertadores, according to data from Statistical Spy, from Globoesporte.com.

Flamengo’s goal averages in the last three seasons:

2019

150 goals in 74 games (average 2.02)

2020

131 goals in 70 games (average 1.87)

2021

156 goals in 75 games (average 2.08)

Five players who scored the most goals in 2021:

Gabigol – 34 goals

Bruno Henrique – 20 goals

Michael – 19 goals

Pedro – 18 goals

Vitinho – 14 goals

