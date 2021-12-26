Flamengo hires coach and it’s not Jorge Jesus, reveals the newspaper

Flamengo already has a coach. However, the name of the new commander is kept confidential, as revealed by the newspaper O Globo, this Sunday, through Lauro Jardim. The contract has already been signed. In addition to the coach, the entire technical committee will accompany him to Rio de Janeiro.







Marcos Braz returns from Portugal with the new Flamengo commander Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

The columnist guarantees that the name is not that of Jorge Jesus, so dreamed of by the red-black fans, who have worshiped him since winning the 2019 Brazilian Championship.

The official announcement of the name will not take place today because the chosen one is still leaving the team he is coach.

Bruno Spindel, Executive Director of Football, arrived in Lisbon on December 18, but it was agreed that the meetings would only start after the arrival of Marcus Braz, vice-president of football, which took place the following morning.

The coach’s vacancy at the club has been free since Renato was fired from his post after losing the Libertadores title to Palmeiras.

According to the Portuguese newspaper record, Flamengo’s chosen is Paulo Sousa. The 51-year-old coach was in charge of the Polish national team and also interested the Internacional.