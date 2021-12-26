Flamengo player rebuts fans’ criticism on social media: ‘Before speaking, it’s good to know’ | Flamengo



Rodolfo LandimMarcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Rio – The decision of goalkeeper Hugo Souza to ask his girlfriend Evelyn Gomides to marry him last week caused controversy on social networks. Flamengo’s goalkeeper received criticism because the relationship between the two began in October this year. After the incident, the 22-year-old man used social media to rebut the criticism.

“Seeing some comments about this photo. First: this woman who is standing looking at us, is my mother, the woman to whom I owe everything. And second: Evelyn Gomide was my first girlfriend and we’ve known each other for about 9 years just!!! So before talking it’s good to know the vdd!!!”, he said.

Last week, the goalkeeper was present at the Evangelical Church Assembly of God Ministry Avival, in Recreio, and gave a testimony of his life, in addition to making the marriage proposal that was accepted by Evelyn, who is a medical student.

“A special thanks to MY BRIDE Evelyn Gomides who accepted my request, to live with me the rest of our lives together, before God, I love you so much my love, and I thank God every day for having you, thank you for joining this madness of life with me and wanting to live everything by my side, I love you and I will love you forever!!!”, he wrote.