Flávia takes away Guilherme and takes revenge at Rose’s event · TV News

After having declared herself, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will be scorned by Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in “Como Mais Vida, Melhor!”. The doctor will dump the dancer and claim he loves Rose (Barbara Colen). Hurt, the young woman will decide to get even and disrupt the former model’s benefit with a speech on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

Determined, Juca’s daughter (Fabio Herford) invaded the rich man’s mansion and told the truth about her feelings. “I’m here to tell you that the woman in your life is me,” snapped Pink.

Shocked by the declaration, the surgeon will dismiss the rebel in this Monday’s chapter (27) . “We have nothing to do with each other! The woman in my life is Rose. She’s the one I want to be with”, the arrogant man will say.

“It’s obvious that your marriage is ending”, will release the character of Valentina Herszage. “You need to leave. I want you far away from my wife. Understand?”, will order Celina’s heir (Ana Lucia Torre).

The pole dancer will be floorless with her outside and will cry in the mansion’s bathroom. However, Flávia will shake the sadness and decide to get revenge on the doctor. She will interrupt the auction of Rose’s dresses, disrupt the models’ show and take the stage.

Rose and Guilherme at an event

“Flávia! Come back here! Don’t go crazy!”, Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) will advise. But he’ll ignore the businesswoman, pick up the microphone and ask her to give a speech.

“I would like to say a few words in honor of Dr. Guilherme Monteiro Bragança”, she will announce. The cardiologist will panic because he thinks the girl will expose the kisses they will exchange and damage the marriage with the former top model.

“Doctor Guilherme Monteiro Bragança. This serious and cold man surprised me. I never really believed in love. I never thought that someone could put up with someone for more than 48 hours. But Doctor Guilherme proved me wrong,” the young woman will provoke.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

