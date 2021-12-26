Flu in SP: with an outbreak of Influenza A, medication against the disease is lacking in pharmacies in the capital – Revista Crescer

+



As was already happening in Rio de Janeiro, the flu outbreak that the city of São Paulo has been facing in the last two months, especially now in December, has not only filled hospitals and Basic Health Units (UBSs), but also increased demand. for medicines against the disease – and some are already in short supply. Families diagnosed positive for Influenza A are having difficulty finding Tamiflu (Oseltamivir), which disappeared from the shelves in many pharmacy chains in the capital.

Drugstore São Paulo, for example, confirmed in a note sent to TO GROW that, due to a sudden increase in the demand for the medicine, some units had a punctual shortage. “The drugstore also informs that an increase in stock has already been arranged and will be sent urgently to the chain’s stores”, says the statement.

Cough, high fever, body pain and headaches are among the symptoms of Influenza A (Photo: Pexels)

The unusual epidemic – Influenza tends to circulate more intensely during the winter – also made the city hall adopt some emergency measures to care for patients with respiratory symptoms, including the purchase of medication to meet the increased demand. In addition, about 280 doctors and nurses will be hired, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), while the high demand remains in health units in the capital.

According to the city hall, the professionals will reinforce the teams of Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs) and the 19 Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in the city, where tents will also be installed for screening people with flu symptoms. The objective is to identify whether there are cases of covid-19 among patients, since the symptoms of the Influenza virus are similar to those caused by the coronavirus, such as coughing, high fever, body pain and headaches. Children can still have difficulty feeding and even diarrhea, in addition to pain in the throat and chest.

With this similarity, the search for the correct diagnosis triggered the race for covid-19 tests in pharmacies. According to the Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Chains (Abrafarma), in the week of December 6th to 12th, the number of calls jumped 32% compared to the previous period – 126,210 tests were carried out, against 95,674 between 29 November and 5 December. The institution highlighted that it was the largest volume since the first week of October.

Even with the explosion in the demand for tests, the percentage of positive results, however, continued to fall: only 6.56% had a positive diagnosis for the new coronavirus – the lowest rate since the implementation of this service in pharmacies, in April 2020, informed Abrafarma.

High in cases of flu and treatment

To get an idea of ​​the influenza outbreak that the São Paulo capital is experiencing, in November 2021, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) recorded a total of 111,949 visits to people with flu-like symptoms, 56,220 of which were suspected of covid-19. In December, until last Monday (20th), the folder accounted for 156,629 cases with respiratory conditions, being 73,718 suspects of Covid-19.

The Sabará Children’s Hospital, located in the central region of São Paulo, also informed CRESCER that the demand for medical help increased in the last two months and that, in the first half of December alone, 42% of the rapid tests performed were positive for Influenza A. In November, that number was below 10%.

With so many children being infected by the Influenza virus, we spoke with infectious disease specialist and pediatrician Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), to understand what parents can do in the face of the scarcity of Tamiflu (or even the generic) in drugstores . “It is an antiviral that, if used up to 72 hours after the onset of the condition, attenuates the symptoms, shortens the duration of the disease and prevents complications”, explains the doctor. “In the absence of it, there is no other medicine to treat the virus. It is possible to deal only with the symptoms: analgesic for pain, antipyretic for fever. In addition, nasal hygiene, steam and inhalation can also be used”, he adds.

The specialist also says that, eventually, older children can use decongestants, as long as they are prescribed. “These medicines can have risks. So, no non-prescription syrups or decongestants”, he points out.

Kfouri also clarified a common doubt among families who were positive for Influenza A: even though the rapid tests do not show which strain of the virus the person was infected with, the conduct is not changed. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s H1N1 or H3N2, as it doesn’t change the treatment. Knowing whether you have one strain or another is indifferent to the clinical picture and the management”, he points out.

Flu vaccination

This Wednesday (22), the city of São Paulo informed that, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), it will receive 1 million doses of the H1N1 flu vaccine. In a statement, the municipal management announced that a batch with 400,000 immunizers will be made available this Thursday (23) and SMS will start vaccination as of December 24, from 7 am to 7 pm, in all Basic Units of Health (UBSs).

It is worth remembering that the doses will be aimed at people who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021. Pregnant women, postpartum women, lactating women, elderly people over 60 years old and children aged 6 months to 5 years old are a priority. “Those who belong to this risk group should have already been immunized in April, with or without this epidemic. If they didn’t take it, they should, yes, take it now, regardless of the strain that is circulating at the moment”, highlights infectologist Renato Kfouri.

