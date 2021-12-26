Fluminense has a poor record in games at altitude in the century

Fluminense will make its Libertadores debut against Millonarios (COL). The first leg for the second phase of the competition will take place on February 22, at El Campín, at 2,552 meters above sea level. And the tricolor retrospective in high-altitude gaming in the 21st century isn’t the best.

Whether for Libertadores or Sudamericana, Flu played at altitudes above 2,000 meters on eight occasions, being defeated five times. Got two wins and one draw. On the other hand, in the most recent commitment, they beat Deportivo Cuenca by 2-0, in Quito, Ecuador, by going to the round of 16 of the 2018 South American Championship, with goals from Luciano and Everaldo.

See the list of games:

02/20/2008 – LDU 0x0 Fluminense (Quito, 2850m)

Group Phase, Liberators 2008

25/06/2008 – LDU 4×2 Fluminense (Quito, 2850m)

Final, Liberators of 2008

25/11/2009 – LDU 5×1 Fluminense (Quito, 2850m)

Final, South American 2009

02/03/2011 – América-MEX 1×0 Fluminense (Mexico City, 2250m)

Group stage, Liberators 2011

7/26/2017 – Universidad Católica 1×2 Fluminense (Quito, 2850m)

2nd phase, South American 2017

09/21/2017 – LDU 2×1 Fluminense (Quito, 2850m)

Eighth, South American 2017

05/10/2018 – Potosí National 2×0 Fluminense (Potosí, 4000m)

1st phase, South American 2018

20/09/2018 – Deportivo Cuenca 0x2 Fluminense (Quito, 2850m)

Eighth, South American 2018