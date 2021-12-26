Food helps with a tan, you know? Discover 18 Powerful Foods · High Spirits

Summer has arrived and for sure you are already thinking about that dream bronze, right? After all, nothing matches sun and sea more than tanned skin! However, in addition to sun exposure, it’s worth thinking about other alternatives to brown your skin, ok? This is because the sun can be potentially dangerous, especially when there is not adequate protection and at peak times.

Therefore, you can resort to self-tanning — a homemade technique made with specific products — or even resort to food, you know? It may sound strange, but some foods actually impact our bronze as they are sources of beta-carotene, a type of carotenoid. Let’s understand better?

“Carotenoids have an antioxidant action, fighting free radicals and preventing aging. In addition, they are precursors of vitamin A, which acts on cell proliferation, that is, it repairs and maintains the skin tissue burned by the sun, keeping the tan,” explains nutritionist Natalia Barros. She adds that “this is possible because it has a photoprotective effect, since its molecules absorb ultraviolet radiation and prevent it from damaging the cellular DNA”. Too much, right?

the right foods

We already know the secret is in beta carotene, but what foods contain it? In general, we can divide this group into orange-yellow fruits and dark green vegetables. See what they are and fancy your daily menu:

carrot

mango

tomato

Bell pepper

avocado

pumpkin

papaya

watermelon

khaki

Orange

Damascus

peach

acerola

Green cabbage

spinach

broccoli

mustard

okra

Source: Natalia Barros, nutritionist specializing in women’s health and Master of Science at the Federal University of São Paulo (UNIFESP), with improvement in human nutrition and metabolism at Stanford University, in the United States.