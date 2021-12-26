Former Palmeiras, Borja is presented at Junior Barranquilla, in Colombia

Center forward Miguel Borja was announced on Christmas Eve as a reinforcement of Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia. Tubarão, as the club is called by its fans, disbursed US$ 3.5 million (R$ 19.78 million at the current price) to buy 50% of the athlete’s rights from Palmeiras. The other half still belongs to Alviverde.

“A great joy to be back on the team of my loves. I thank the people of Barranquilla headed by Alejandro Char for giving me his support and affection to make this project a reality”, wrote Borja on his Instagram account, cited by the main shareholder of the club, which enabled his return to Colombia.

Hired by Palmeiras in 2017 after standing out in the Copa Libertadores last year, Borja defended Alviverde in 112 matches and scored 36 goals, having distributed another six assists to his teammates. The Colombian was the great signing of Verdão that season and did not meet the expectations attributed to him in Brazilian football.

With no space in coach Abel Ferreira’s squad, the center forward was loaned to Grêmio in the second half of this year and was unable to avoid Immortal’s relegation to Serie B at Brasileirão. On the downside, the Colombian was traded with Junior Barranquilla, the team he played for, loaned by Palmeiras in 2020 and also in early 2021.

