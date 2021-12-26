Fortaleza seeks four more signings for the 2022 season, says Marcelo Paz – Jogada

The board of strength started strong in the soccer market for 2022 and continues looking for reinforcements. After announcing new athletes and renewals in the main squad, the football department is expected to announce four more signings for the Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

The information was confirmed by the tricolor president Marcelo Paz. “At least four more players we should bring, but it could be more. According to the market, the departure of athletes, the market opportunity, but at least four more players to start the year,” he said in an exclusive interview on the Jogada program 2nd time, from the Radio Verdinha.

Among those speculated, the club signed an official proposal for the striker Gilberto, free on the market after the exit of the Bahia. Paz stressed that the club is not just focused on the player and has already expanded the range of options in the search for a centtoavante.

Active in the market, Leão announced the signings of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, right-back/back Anthony Landázuri and defenders Wagner Leonardo and Brayan Ceballos, as well as the permanent stay of defensive midfielder Matheus Jussa and the renewal of his contract with midfielder Matheus Vargas . The purchase of defender Marcelo Benevenuto is also agreed.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH MARCELO PAZ