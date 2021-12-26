Four movies to watch this Christmas

Watching Christmas movies on the 24th or 25th of December is a tradition for many people. No wonder there are so many productions with this theme. Taking advantage of the date, here are some tips to see this end of the year.

They Forgot Me – Directed by Chris Columbus

You can’t think of the classic American Christmas without mentioning 1990’s “Forgot Me”. Starring Macaulay Culkin, the film tells the story of an eight-year-old boy who is literally forgotten at home by his family, who will spend the Christmas season. Christmas abroad. Alone, he has to defend himself from two thieves who break into his house. For nearly three decades, Home Alone was the highest-grossing holiday movie of all time until it was overtaken by the 2018 animated feature Grinch. “A Home Away” is on Disney+.

You Can’t Buy Happiness – Directed by Frank Capra

The next movie on the list didn’t perform well at the box office when it was released in 1946, but it became a classic decades later. “You Can’t Buy Happiness” or “It’s a Wonderful Life”, in its original title, tells the story of George Bailey, played by James Stewart, who on Christmas Eve goes through a deep depression. Then, he is visited by his guardian angel who shows all the people that George helped and, most importantly, how his wife’s life would be different if George didn’t exist. A film about renewing hope, being nominated for 5 Oscars at the time. “A Felicidade Não Se Compra” is in the Telecine catalogue.

The Ghosts Strikes Back – Directed by Richard Donner

1988’s “Ghosts Strikes Back” or “Scrooged” is the complete opposite of “Happiness Can’t Buy” because it portrays Bill Murray as a totally selfish executive who, on Christmas Eve, is haunted by three spirits. They will teach him some lessons on how to be a better person. The story is adapted from “A Christmas Tale”, a book by the English author Charles Dickens, a classic of Christmas literature. There are numerous film adaptations of the work, but this one is special because Bill Murray gives his comedic touch and the result is very good. It’s available on Amazon Prime.

Klaus – Directed by Sergio Pablos

To finish this list: a recent animated film from 2019. “Klaus” has a story of a man with a white beard who, with the help of a postman, delivers toys he makes in the village of Smeerensburg, known as the most unhappy on earth. You can already see that it’s a different story about the origin of Santa Claus, right? The movie is so funny, for the whole family. The soundtrack is great, and the animation is very beautiful. “Klaus” was nominated for an Oscar and is available on Netflix.