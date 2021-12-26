France hits 100,000 new cases of covid-19 a day at Christmas

The rate of new infections doubled in less than a month with the spread of the omicron variant. President Emmanuel Macron will lead a meeting on Monday on new measures to contain the pandemic in the country. The number of new daily cases of covid-19 in France reached six digits for the first time this Saturday (25/12), Christmas Day, when authorities registered 104,611 cases in the previous 24 hours, a record for the third day in a row.

The barrier was broken ahead of a meeting called by French President Emmanuel Macron and members of his government for Monday, when new measures to curb the spread of the disease in the country will be discussed.

French authorities are concerned about the effect of the omicron variant’s rapid spread, and on Friday recommended that adults take a booster dose three months after completing the initial vaccination regimen.







French government recommended that people take a booster dose three months after completing the initial vaccination regimen Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The French government will also make changes to the health passport issued to vaccinated people, so that it will only be valid if the person has also taken the booster dose. Also, a negative test should no longer be enough to access multiple places.

The passport is now necessary to visit cafes, restaurants and public spaces, as well as to travel internationally.

Some regions in France have already implemented new security measures. In late November, officials in the department of Savoie in the south-east of the country reintroduced the mandatory use of masks, not only in indoor public spaces but also outdoors, a measure that has just been adopted in neighboring Italy.

The latest figures from France show a dramatic increase compared to the beginning of the month. On December 4, the number of new daily cases had surpassed 50,000 and continued to grow steadily.

To date, France has recorded 122,546 deaths from covid-19, and 76.5% of its population is fully vaccinated.