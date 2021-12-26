French newspaper leaks ‘barca’ from PSG, which needs to sell R$ 643 million to adapt to financial fair play

PSG will need to move in the ball market, which reopens in Europe in January 2022

In an article published this Saturday (25), the newspaper L’Equipe leaked the “boat” that the board of PSG prepares to set sail in the next transfer window, which opens in Europe in January 2022.

To conform to the rules of fair play Uefa’s financial statement, the daily says the French team will need to raise at least 100 million euros (almost BRL 643 million) in athlete sales in the winter and summer windows of next year (ie in January and June).

If you are unable to raise this amount, the deficit will have to be covered by the QSI (Qatar Sports Investments), owner of the club, to regularize the financial situation with the entity that governs European football.

The Brazilian midfielder opens the “boat” of departures Rafinha, who has a contract until 2023. He has practically everything set to be loaned to Real Sociedad, from Spain, until the end of the current season, and the hope in Paris is that the Basque team will carry out the purchase later. In addition, the French will save with the payment of the shipowner’s wages.

Another player that PSG wants to sell as soon as possible is the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico, which became irrelevant in the cast after the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma. The French team is willing to hear any proposal made by the athlete, as long as it is a definitive purchase.

One of the most complicated situations is the midfielder Julian Draxler. He has a contract with Parisians until 2024, and according to L’Equipe, wants to stay on the team and fight for a spot. However, PSG wants to get rid of its 4.2 million euros (R$27 million) annual salary and is eagerly awaiting an offer in the region of 20 million euros (R$128.51 million) to negotiate the German.

the left back Layvin Kurzawa is another one with a link until 2024 and whom Paris wants to give up as soon as possible. He earns a high salary and doesn’t enter the field very much, which makes him another name in the “boat” of departures. According to Italian media, Lazio and Roma are interested, but have not yet made proposals.

Two more defenders are also on PSG’s sales list: the German Thilo Kehrer and the french Abdou Diallo. Both are considered expendable, and the team from the French capital expects proposals in the order of 25 million euros (BRL 160.63 million) for each, despite having paid an unbelievable 37 million euros (BRL 237.74 million) for Kehrer, in 2018.

Finally, who closes the list of outputs is the attacker Mauro Icardi, who is 28 years old and has a contract until 2024.

The center forward cost 50 million euros (R$321.27 million) to Paris, which has been trying to get rid of it for some time. Juventus even made a proposal of 30 million euros (R$ 192.76 million), but the French did not want to bear such a loss.

The idea of ​​the board of PSG is to have an alternative to the trio Mbappé-Messi-Neymar, as they consider that only Di María is a trusted name at the moment. However, to bring in another well-known striker, Icardi’s sale would have to close first.

The complicating factors are the Argentine’s high salary, the expensive transfer fee and the off-field problems of the player, who has embezzled his club in several rounds this season after getting involved in a betrayal scandal with his wife, model Wanda Nara.