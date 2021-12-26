from budget to targets, what Chelsea’s market should be like before the Club World Cup

Chelsae will go shopping during the January 2022 window, strengthening for the disputes of Premier League, champions and Club World

This Sunday (26), the Chelsea visit the Aston Villa, at 2:30 pm (GMT), for the 19th round of the Premier League. The match will have Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

In the coming months, the London team will fight for several titles, such as the Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, champions and Club World Cup. For that, Thomas Tuchel’s team will need to have a well-stocked squad, meaning reinforcements must arrive in Europe’s winter transfer window, which opens in January 2022.

It is worth remembering that, in order to have new players at the World Cup, the Blues need to register the contract until January 23rd, according to the latest FIFA determination.

The international tournament, which will be played in Abu Dhabi and will be attended by palm trees, will be played in early February.

THE ESPN already prepares the sports fan for what is to come and presents a complete dossier of what you need to know about the possibilities for the current European champions in the transfer window.

Chelsea Prognosis for January 2022 Window

Chelsea players during game against Wolverhampton EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton

Budget: Limited, as the last summer window was heavily expensed (Lukaku alone cost nearly 100 million pounds!). However, there is money available for one or two one-time hires

what the team needs: Ligament injury suffered by Ben Chilwell left, Thomas Tuchel with few options at left-back. Therefore, the position is considered the top priority of the Blues in the market. There is also a dependency on Jorginho in midfield, but Chelsea are unlikely to spend much in midfield in January. At the moment, the main idea is really to find someone who can replace Chilwell, as he will still be absent for a long time and then he will need to regain his rhythm in the game.

Who are the main targets: Theo Hernandez, of Milan, and Lucas Digne, of Everton, are speculated as possible targets at Stamford Bridge. Despite Rossoneri being in the fight for the title of series A, Hernández is seen by the Italians as a good possibility to raise money to strengthen the squad in the fight for scudetto. His contract runs until June 2024, and it is estimated that a proposal for 20 million euros (R$ 128.51 million) could make Milanists open conversations. Digne is also seen as a not-so-complex transfer, mainly because the Frenchman has a bad relationship with coach Rafa Benítez at Everton and wants to leave the club.

who can leave: The biggest problem for Chelsea at the moment is the defender’s situation. Antonio Rüdiger. The German has become a key player in Tuchel’s starting lineup, but his contract expires in June 2022 and he has tempting offers to Bayern Munchen, Real Madrid and Manchester United. If they don’t want to lose it for free at the end of the season, Chelsea would have to sell it this next window. It is now up to the board to think about whether the best option is to get rid of such an important athlete, but earn some money, or keep him in the squad and then leave empty-handed…

who can renew: The priority is to renew with Rüdiger, but the board is also trying to expand the bonds of two other defenders: Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta. Both contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.