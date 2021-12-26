From former multi-champion player to little media coach: meet Paulo Sousa, preferred by Inter | International

Paulo Sousa is a name that sounds little known in Brazil, but is the opposite in Portugal. The coach Inter is looking for has a multi-champion record as an athlete. He has a long career as a coach and adopts a low media profile in relation to Portuguese professionals.

As revealed by the reporter André Hernan a week ago, Inter presented a proposal to the Portuguese coach. The ge obtained access to a letter of intent sent to the professional and the offer is for two seasons, at the end of the term of President Alessandro Barcellos.

A delegation of Inter directors arrives in Portugal this Sunday to deal directly with Paulo Sousa. The coach was in Flamengo’s crosshairs, but the Rio club turned to Jorge Jesus. Below, the ge presents a profile of who is the coach sought by the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

Paulo Manuel Carvalho Sousa was born on August 30, 1970 in the city of Viseu, Portugal. He started his career as a player in Benfica’s youth teams until his debut in the first team. He stood out for a classy midfielder and refined technique, starring with the generation of Figo and Rui Costa.

– Paulo was a defensive midfielder, with a great world class. He wasn’t a player to run a lot, one of those hard fouls, he was a coach. The best comparison I can make was with Redondo who played for Real Madrid – commented André Monteiro, journalist from Record, from Portugal.

1 of 3 Portuguese Paulo Sousa when playing for Juventus, in Italy — Photo: Publicity/Official site of Juventus-ITA Portuguese Paulo Sousa when he played for Juventus, in Italy — Photo: Publicity/Official site of Juventus-ITA

In 1993, he and striker Pacheco broke up with Benfica to go to rival Sporting, which generated controversy at the time. But the level on the field spoke higher. In the following two seasons he was champion of the Champions League: by Juventus, from Italy, and Borussia Dortmund, from Germany.

Including, Paulo is one of the few players to win the Champions League consecutively for different clubs. Next to him are Marcel Desailly (Marseille 1993 and Milan 1994), Piqué (Manchester United 2008 and Barcelona 2009) and Eto’o (Barcelona 2009 and Inter 2010).

After the peak, numerous injuries hindered him. He returned to Italy in the following years, working at Inter Milan and Parma. In 2001 he played for Panathinaikos, from Greece, and ended his career at Espanyol, from Spain. For Portugal, he was champion of the U-20 world in 1989 and was part of the first team in the following years, alongside Figo and Rui Costa.

In mid-2005, he assumed command of Portugal’s under-16 team and later worked in the under-17, under-18 and under-19 categories. The professional was assistant coach of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s commission in the 2006 World Cup dispute, in Germany.

In 2008 he took up his first coaching role at Queens Park Rangers, at the time in the 2nd division of England, the same championship where he directed Swansea and Leicester for the next two years.

His first successes as a coach came with Videoton FC, currently Fehérvár, from Hungary, when he won the League Cup and the Hungarian Super Cup. He had a three-year contract but asked to leave the club for family reasons.

2 of 3 Paulo Sousa leads Poland training ahead of the decisive clash against Spain — Photo: Reuters Paulo Sousa leads Poland training ahead of the decisive duel against Spain — Photo: Reuters

Months later, he took over the Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, where he won the Israeli Championship. Less than a year later, he was signed by Basel, from Switzerland, and was champion of the 1st national division.

One of the highlights as a coach was at Fiorentina, Italy, in 2015. He came to lead the Italian championship and secured a place in the Europa League. There, he revealed players like Chiesa and Bernardeschi, today at Juventus. Afterwards, he went to Tianjin Quanjian, in China, where he commanded Alexandre Pato.

In less than a year, he hit Bordeaux, from France. Terminated the contract due to management problems at the French club. He spent months without a club before taking charge of the Poland national team in January 2021, where he set the record for most goals in a year (37).

3 of 3 Lewandowski and Paulo Sousa, current coach of the Poland national team — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Paulo Sousa Lewandowski and Paulo Sousa, current coach of the Poland national team — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Paulo Sousa

Those who live – or have lived – with Paulo Sousa make a point of ensuring that they are extremely polite in their dealings with the people around them. It adopts simple, direct and transparent speech. Avoid at all costs getting into internal and external discussions and fights, whether in clubs or even with the press.

The fact that he has never coached a team in Portugal removes him from the list of coaches with greater fame, such as José Mourinho, Jorge Jesus and Abel Ferreira. By the way, Paulo has the opposite profile of the aforementioned trio.

– He is a ‘gentleman’, gentleman, with a ‘low profile’ posture, calm. More serene than Jorge Jesus and Abel (Ferreira). I don’t know if it goes well with the need to achieve quick results, to bring the group to your side. Arriving in Brazil, there is a short period to present. What counts is fast results. He knows that, he had a great football career – said the journalist.