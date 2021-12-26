From young people to old acquaintances, the situation of those loaned by Atlético in 2021

Photo: Fernando Alves / Reproduction

By: Hugo Fralodeo, from Fala Galo, in Belo Horizonte

With the reinstatement of Guilherme Castilho and Vitor Mendes, who made an excellent Brasileirão for Juventude, in addition to negotiations throughout the year of players who belonged to Atlético, but who were loaned to other clubs, the movements of some athletes loaned to compete in the 3 main divisions in Brazil and also in other markets.

Monitoring throughout the year by the Athletic Intelligence Center (CIGA), which was instrumental in the reintegration of the home team’s silverware, accompanied another 21 athletes in 2021. Check out the situation of these athletes with a contract with Galo:

Michael

Loaned to Confiança for the Serie B dispute, the goalkeeper left the Sergipe club after only 6 matches, still in November and is being transferred to Alverca. Has a contract with Atlético until December 2022.

Iago Maidana

After two seasons of good performance at Sport, he terminated with the Pernambuco club in August and went to Gil Vicente de Portugal until June 2022. The contract with Galo runs until the end of 2022.

Isaac (20 years old)

Another one given to Confiança, the defender played 21 games and will defend Novorizontino until the end of the next series B. Contract at Atlético until the end of 2022.

mailton

With a contract valid with Atlético until the middle of 2023, he disputes the Ukrainian second division for Metalist, has an assignment contract until June 2022 with a mandatory purchase clause in case of access.

Talison (21 years old)

After the Brazilian U-20 title, he had a short spell at Londrina and was transferred to Alverca from the Portuguese third division until June 2022. The contract with Galo is valid until December 2024.

Kevin (21 years old)

Also under-20 champion, the left wing played in Brasil de Pelotas in 2021 and was transferred to Santo André to compete in the São Paulo championship in 2022. He has a contract with Atlético until March 2024.

Lucas Hernández

The Uruguayan was at Cuiabá in the last two seasons. He participated in the club’s accession to Serie A, recovered from a serious injury, but played only 7 matches in the first division. With a contract until the end of 2022, he aroused the interest of Peñarol, his former club in Uruguay.

Gustavo Blanco

Assigned to Fortaleza in March, after recovering from his serious injuries, he made only 4 matches in the Brasileirão and did not start. He has a contract with Galo until the end of 2022.

Ze welison

He was at Sport, participated in 31 games at Brasileirão and had his loan ended at the end of the year. Surveyed by Brazilian football teams, he should wait for proposals from abroad, according to his manager. Has a contract with Atlético until December 2023.

Ramón Martinez

After defending Coritiba, he returned to Paraguay and worked constantly for Libertad and had his assignment contract renewed until June 2022. Bond with Atlético until December 2022.

Ralph (23 years old)

It stayed at Boavista until the last month of November. He has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2022.

Wesley Hudson (21 years old)

Another sub-20 champion, was also transferred to Brasil de Pelotas for the 2021 series B and will compete in the next Minas Gerais Championship for Vila Nova. The midfielder has a contract with Galo until December 2022.

Bruninho (21 years old)

After stints at Confiança and Sport, he went to Juventude together with Vitor Mendes and Castilho for the Serie A dispute in 2021 and even without the prominence of his teammates, his loan contract was renewed until December 2022. The contract with Atlético goes by the end of 2023.

Daniel Penha (23 years old)

After playing at Confiança, he went to venture into Australian football, where he defends Newcastle Jets, with a contract until June 2022. The link with Atlético is valid until the end of 2023.

Alessandro Vinicius (22 years old)

He competed in series C for São José-RS and ended his loan in November. It is negotiating with Botafogo-PB and has a contract until the end of 2023.

Marks

Assigned to Botev Plovdiv of Bulgaria until mid 2022, has a contract with Atlético until December 2024.

Guilherme Santos (20 years old)

After a short period at Coimbra, he returned to base, was transferred to Vitória for the Serie B dispute, ended up getting injured in October and was returned to Atlético. Reinstated to the under-20, he is in the dispute of the São Paulo Cup for Junior football. Your contract is valid until December 2023.

Giovani Albuquerque (20 years old)

After playing in series C for Mirassol, the center forward of the champion generation in 2020 was transferred to Operário-PR on loan until the end of 2022. The contract at Atlético ends in December 2024.

* Defender Gustavo Henrique, who was assigned to Bahia, had 50% of his rights acquired – the other half remains with Galo – and signed a definitive contract with the Bahia club.

**Adriano (wheel) and Paulo Victor (half), loaned to Paraná and Brasil de Pelotas respectively, had a relationship with Atlético until the end of 2021 and did not have their contracts renewed.