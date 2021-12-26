Further away from Jorge Jesus, Flamengo forwards agreement with Paulo Sousa, coach from Poland | Flamengo

Flamengo’s search for a coach in Portugal is nearing its end. Farther and farther away from Jorge Jesus, the board turned its attention to Paulo Sousa and put forward the hiring of the current commander of the Polish national team.

In Portugal, the Record newspaper already takes Paulo Sousa to Flamengo for granted. The coach was the first to meet Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel in Lisbon and pleased the red-black directors, who, even before hiring Dome, had already analyzed the name of Paulo Sousa, who also aroused recent interest at Internacional.

Flamengo went to Portugal with the desire to sign Jorge Jesus. There was a meeting with the coach, but things didn’t go as expected, and the negative repercussions created an extra hurdle. JJ had asked that the meeting not be officially confirmed, which later ended up happening during an interview with assistant João de Deus, who displeased the rubro-negro leaders.

In a conversation with Rui Costa, president of Benfica, Jorge Jesus signaled that his idea is to stay at the club, face Porto on the 30th, and fulfill his contract. This referral influenced Flamengo’s decision to seek another alternative, in the case of Paulo Sousa.

Paulo Sousa’s career:

Paulo Sousa is 51 years old, worked for the youth teams in Portugal and later was Felipão’s assistant at the 2006 World Cup. for the next two years Swansea and Leicester.

