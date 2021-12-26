Gabi Brandt confirms separation from Saulo Poncio and explains decision

After Saulo Poncio announced that he is facing a crisis in his marriage to Gabi Brandt, the influencer went to social media to clarify the sudden end. She urged fans not to attack the singer, and said she was responsible for taking a break.

“Guys, don’t attack Saulo. I made this decision to take a break… It wasn’t like what you’re thinking. We are mature enough to know when to take a step back, so that the next ones take the best path”, wrote Gabi, in an Instagram publication Gossip do Dia.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (2) Digital influencer Gabi Brandt and musician Saulo Poncio started dating in June 2018, right after Saulo and actress Letícia Almeida ended their relationshipPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) In August 2018, Saulo asked Gabi to marry him and in December of the same year they announced that they would be daddies of David, the couple’s first child. The lovebirds got married in early January 2019Jonathan Tinoco/Black communication ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) Since then, spouses have been successful on the internet boasting luxurious living and being related in countless confusions.Play/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) In fact, since they took over the relationship, photos and videos of Saulo’s alleged betrayals have been circulating on social mediaPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) Whenever rumors of jumping around the fence surfaced, Saulo presented Gabi with jewelry, expensive bags and cars, which generated several memes on the networksPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) Gabi, in turn, always forgave her husbandPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) In April 2019, when the influencer was pregnant with David, Saul was photographed in a compromising situation. Images of him and women in a hotel in Florianópolis circulated on the internetPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) In January 2020, Saulo was caught again cheating on Gabi. According to journalist Leo Dias, Pôncio exchanged kisses with a woman in a nightclub in Rio de JaneiroPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) The various betrayals made the marriage of Gabi and Saulo enter into crisis. On social networks, the musician’s father, pastor Márcio Poncio, revealed that the couple was facing problems, but soon after said that the two were fine.Play/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) Brandt revealed in an interview that she and her husband even separated. According to the influencer, in the meantime, Saulo apologized every day for his betrayals. So, she decided to forgive him because “he saw that he had changed”Play/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) In January 2021, the couple shared on social media the birth of their youngest son, Henri. Apparently, the couple’s relationship was calmer.Play/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) In March of this year, however, rumors began to circulate that the former singer had betrayed Gabi Brandt again. According to journalist Leo Dias, friends of the musician discovered the betrayal, but did not want to reveal it to GabiPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) Interrupting the Christmas dinner of followers, Saulo posted on Instagram stating that his relationship with Gabi is facing another crisis, but he did not make it clear if the marriage with the influencer came to an endPlay/ Instagram ***Gabi-Brandt-e-Saul-Pontius (2) “Today, our family is going through a storm and it was not up to me to decide, but I can only pray that God will keep us and help us. I ask for your prayers also for my marriage”, wrote the former singerPlay/ Instagram 0

At dawn this Saturday (25/12), Saulo went to Instagram Stories to tell him that he is facing a crisis in his marriage with the mother of his two children, Davi and Henri.

“The trials are to help us evolve and become better people. The storm is necessary for the rainbow to exist. Today our family is going through a storm and it was not up to me to decide, but I can only pray that God will keep us and help us,” he wrote.

Saulo took the opportunity to ask for the fans’ support in prayer for his marriage to be restored: “I ask your prayers also for my marriage and I believe that God’s promises will be fulfilled again. Let’s win together.”

Finally, the former member of UM44K said that nothing bad happened, and recalled that every marriage goes through a crisis. He ended with a photo next to Brandt, and limited himself to saying: “I love you”.

