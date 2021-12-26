Gabriel Medina and brother spend Christmas with their father after year of family problems with their mother

The Medina family’s Christmas Eve was one of great joy, at least that’s what Yasmin Brunet’s Instagram shows, wife of the three-time world champion surfer, who shared videos of a very excited secret friend. The athlete’s brother was also present, Felipe, and his wife, who, like Yasmin, have already reported family problems with their mother-in-law, which was not present.

Gabriel Medina won a gamer chair and a personalized Corinthians shirt. The surfer also gave a gift to his father-in-law, Armando Fernandez, ex-husband of Luiza Brunet, who was among the guests.



Family problems

Gabriel Medina comes from public bullshit with his mother throughout 2021. Simone Medina has even said in leaked conversations that Yasmin appeared in a video having sex and that the model ‘reproduced’ what her mother, Luiz Brunet ‘ I did it at home. The two promised to sue Gabriel’s mother for the statements.

As a result of this departure, Gabriel still reconnected with his biological father, with whom Simone no longer had a close relationship. Cláudio Ferreira told about the rapprochement of his son in an interview with ‘Uol’, in September.

– Only this year he came to talk to me. Many of the things that happened, he didn’t know, because his mother always spoke very bad about me. And I said the truth is this, this, this. We talked a lot, cried a lot. He said: ‘Father, forgive me. Sorry I got it wrong all these years.’ I also asked for forgiveness – said the biological father of the surfer.

Also present at Christmas, brother Felipe also found himself in a problem between his wife and mother. Simone Medina said she would charge R$ 100,000 and demand public retraction from Bruna Bordini, accusing her daughter-in-law of spreading unfounded and slanderous information on a social network about an alleged expulsion she suffered from her residence in Maresias by her in-laws, in April of this year .