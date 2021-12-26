Gabriela Pugliesi contracts Covid-19 again and reveals health status

Gabriela Pugliesi signed Covid-19 for the second time. The digital influencer said that she did the PCR yesterday (24) in the afternoon because she would travel outside Brazil. “And mine was detected. I took the test three times to be sure. It was positive and I’m not feeling absolutely anything. Zero symptoms”, he assured.

For the influencer, the vaccine was the main reason for not having complications. “I was going to Rio yesterday afternoon to spend Christmas with Túlio (Deck, her boyfriend), but I didn’t go. I had a granola dinner (laughs). But I’m so grateful that I’m not feeling bad, that I’m not even thinking about the trip. I lost. What matters in this life is health. Travels, Christmas, socializing will have many”, he amended.

Finally, he assured that he is taking the necessary precautions, but said he has no idea where he might have contracted the virus. His sister, Marcela Minelli, also tested positive.

Gabriela Pugliesi changes her name

Last week, she changed her name on social media. All because she inherited her ex-husband Thiago’s last name, from whom she split in 2014. “Changing a name on Instagram can be silly for a lot of people, but for me it means a lot. Mainly for me to always remember that everything I did was alone. Since always, making mistakes or getting it right,” she began.

“Being a totally independent woman and without a father figure present in my life, this process took longer, it was a drag. This moment also follows what I’m living now and how I want to continue. My usual courage to join the life without fear and especially starting over as often as necessary taught me to be strong, resilient. To believe more and more in God, because every time I had to start over, I knew it was best for me and it was!”, ended.