Gavião Arqueiro would have a very different post-credit scene, reveals encouraging

CARE! This text contains spoilers from the last episode of the series HawkeyeThe. Many fans were dissatisfied with the post-credits scene at finale from the Gavião Arqueiro series. In the aired version, the series ended with the Avengers musical video, shown in the pilot episode.

However, the senior entertainer Elaina Scott, who worked on the series and also on Loki, stated that there was a completely different initial idea. According to her, the little owl that appears at the Christmas tree with Clint Barton would have her big moment.

“The post-credit of the end of Hawkeye was made for the owl to take the brothers to its nest”, wrote Scott. “It’s kind of sad that they cut it. It would have been hilarious!!”

the plot of Archer hawk accompanies Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) teaching newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to be a hero without superpowers, just like him.

The series has six episodes, and was written and produced by Jonathan Igla, in mad men. This will be MCU’s fourth live-action series on Disney+, as the studio launched this year. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

