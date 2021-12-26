Giannis scores 36, Bucks take 19 off and beat Celtics in Christmas round | nba

To beat the champions, it is necessary to maintain excellence for 48 minutes. The Boston Celtics held for 47 and a half, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and company staged something of a Christmas miracle. The Milwaukee Bucks took a 19-point lead, took the lead for the first time with 30 seconds to go, and won 117-113 this Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

After a first half out, with just 7 points, the Greek scored 29 in the second stage, to 36 in total, with 12 rebounds and 5 assists. After five games away, by covid protocol, he was essential in the third period, when the Bucks cleared much of the difference. The Celtics reacted, opened 13 again, but were unable to seal the victory, a keynote of several previous duels in the season. The Boston team did not have 9 players in covid protocols, while Milwaukee had all of its athletes released in time.

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton collaborated with 17 points each, while Bobby Portis had 16. The Bucks have 22 wins, with 13 losses, in third place in the Eastern Conference. Now, they are going to Orlando to face the Magic on the 28th and 30th. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 25 points, with 19 from Marcus Smart. Pivot Robert Williams had 11 with 14 rebounds. It was defeat number 17, with 16 wins in the season. The team dropped to ninth place in the East. The next challenge is against the Timberwolves, away from home, on Monday.

Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (36 pts, 12 rebs, 5 asts)

Khris Middleton (17 pts, 7 asts)

Jrue Holiday (17 pts, 5 rebs)

Bobby Portis (16 pts, 10 rebs)

Celtics

Jayson Tatum (25 pts, 9 rebs)

Jaylen Brown (25 pts)

Marcus Smart (19 pts, 7 asts)

Payton Pritchard (16 pts)

Robert Williams (11 pts, 14 rebs)

Bucks

Brook Lopez (back surgery)

Celtics

Al Horford (reconditioning)

Dennis Schroder (covid protocols)

Enes Freedom (covid protocols)

Josh Richardson (covid protocols)

Grant Williams (covid protocols)

Points in the bottle

Bucks 56

Celtics 28

Transition game points

Bucks 16

Celtics 9

Court shots

Bucks 43/91 (47.3%)

Celtics 38/89 (42.7%)

three shots

Bucks 12/33 (36.4%)

Celtics 17/45 (37.8%)

free throws

Bucks 19/27 (70.4%)

Celtics 20/24 (83.3%)

First Period – Celtics 35 to 22: Jaylen Brown started the Christmas afternoon with a warm hand. There were 6 hits in 7 attempts on the court, for 14 points. Boston had 57.7% against 41.7% of court use, which ensured the initial advantage, with 10 assists in 15 baskets. Giannis scored 7 points and led the Bucks.

Second Period – Celtics 27 to 25: The visitors kept the pace, with an excellent level of defense and 11 points from Tatum in the partial. The star had only scored 2 in the first period. Giannis did not score any points in the period. Milwaukee had 24 points to 12 in the first half, but Boston kept 10 of the perimeter against 5. Score 62 to 47 in the range.

Third Period – Bucks 43 to 32: Giannis scored 17 in the end, 10 more than in the entire first half, and set fire to the arena in Milwaukee. The difference, which reached 19 points, dropped to just one. 43 points in the fourth were the Bucks record for the season, but the team failed to take the lead. Score from 94 to 90.

Fourth Period – Bucks 27 to 19: The Celtics opened again and were 13 points clear with 5:30 on the clock, but the home team again ran behind and took the lead in the last minute. With Giannis at the helm, it was impossible to hold back the current NBA champions.

Bucks

12/28 – Magic (outside)

12/30 – Magic (outside)

01/01 – Pelicans (house)