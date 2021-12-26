Gil do Vigor had a busy year after leaving reality! remember

2021 was such a busy year that it’s hard to remember what things were like before. For example: have you ever stopped to think that, at this time of last year, we didn’t know Gil do Vigor?

That’s right: in December 2020, we didn’t have “Brasiiiiil”, we didn’t think about his voice when we read “dogs” and we had no idea what “tchaki tchaki” was. Check out everything Gil has done this busy year!

the BBB

Gil getting ready for his leader’s party Image: Playback/ Globoplay

When Gil was announced on “BBB 21”, no one knew what to expect from him. His description in the participants’ presentation said only that he was an economist, but Gil joked: “I’m a PhD in academia, with the people I’m of the people.”

Over time, he gained the public: he and Caio were the first members of “Popcorn” to reach 500,000 followers on Instagram — this after confessing that he bought 7,000 thinking it would increase his chances of joining the program!

The catchphrases were also emerging: from “Brazil is splintered”, already on the first night on the reality show, to the “fool” in the iconic fight with Pocah, Gil defined the vocabulary of Brazilians this year.

Entitled to the leader’s party in the rainbow theme, Gil was the last eliminated from the reality show.

And then?

Gil do Vigor in his painting in ‘Mais Você’ Image: Playback/TV Globo

After BBB, Gil was strong: he discovered that he had passed his dream PhD in California and kept his promise not to abandon his studies for the sake of fame.

But he managed to reconcile both things well: he won a painting in “Mais Você” and became a poster boy for brands like Vigor, Lacta, Boticário and Santander. Not to mention your influencer career! Gil has more than 14 million followers on Instagram, where he shows his PhD routine and posts his publis.

He also released a book and won a documentary on Globoplay.

And the heart?

Gil had an affair with dental surgeon Plinio Vasconcellos, but the two parted ways. Image: Reproduction/Instagram

When he left for the United States, Gil do Vigor was in the middle of a romance with dental surgeon Plínio Vasconcellos.

However, the case did not go forward due to the distance:

“It never really started, right? We’ve always been getting to know each other, enjoying the moment… We knew about the challenges of distance. And we’re in very different moments. , said Pliny to splash.

A fan of “dogs”, Gil came to Brazil during his PhD vacation and attended GKay’s Farofa — but this time, he wasn’t seen kissing anyone!