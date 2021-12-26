Globo defines Louro José’s replacement and debut date | Television

With just a few days to go before the turn of the year, Rede Globo is running out of time to define some details that are still pending and finalize them even before the arrival of 2022. With the tight schedule, the Marinho radio station managed to hit the hammer in relation to a subject that was considered a real unknown: the replacement of Louro José.

Since the death of Tom Veiga, the person responsible for giving life to the eternal talking parrot of “Mais Você”, the direction of the radio station in Rio de Janeiro was finding it difficult to make a decision regarding Ana Maria Braga’s new partner during the mornings. However, the production started to pay more attention to the matter and, gradually, everything was resolved.

The management, which even considered the replacement of the puppet by some journalists, ended up backing down and putting an end to this matter. According to information disclosed by the portal TV Observatory, it was decided that Ana Maria Braga will return to interact with a parrot from May of next year. In addition to this novelty, another one will even involve the public.

Also according to the website, the viewers of “Mais Você” will have a very important mission in this whole story. That’s because they will be the ones who will choose the name of the one that is being treated as the baby version of the eternal Louro José. Details on this subject are already so advanced, that Ana Maria Braga has even made some recordings with the new doll and its handler.

As the new parrot will only come on the scene in 2022, the Marinho radio station is doing everything to ensure that nothing goes out of the way and the image of the puppet is not released ahead of time. For this, Globo decided to create a way for the leakage of confidential information to occur and drew up a term of confidence and all professionals who participated in the recordings signed and pledged not to disclose anything at all.

Recently, even before the definition of the replacement for Louro José, Rede Globo decided to skip some steps relevant to the subject and defined the salary that the manipulator will receive to give life to Ana Maria Braga’s newest daily companion. According to information disclosed on the “A Tarde é Sua” program, the professional will receive a monthly fee that is not even close to what Tom Veiga earned.

The person responsible for handling the new parrot will earn about 10% of Tom’s salary. Knowing that Veiga received something around R$200 thousand monthly, the new professional will earn R$20 thousand. It is noteworthy that this amount is fixed and can be increased considerably if it is requested by advertisers to carry out advertising campaigns.