Globo ends year without leaving a stone unturned · TV News

Known (and recognized) for its quality standards and for having a grid model that has changed little over the years, Globo decided to kick the bucket in 2021. Fausto Silva’s dismissal in June triggered a dance of chairs that spilled over even in Journalism. And the changes will continue next year, with the end of Malhação — which will go off the air as soon as the rerun of the Sonhos (2014) season ends.

It’s the biggest revolution the network has ever faced in this century — such an intense transformation hasn’t happened since 1999, when directors had to appeal to competing talent to bolster their programming: at the time, Ana Maria Braga (then at Record) were hired ), Jô Soares and Serginho Groisman (SBT) and Luciano Huck (Band).

This time, the only external reinforcement was Marcos Mion, who was fired from Record in January. In a phase of cost containment and dismissal of bigwigs, Globo decided to resort to homemade solutions. To replace Faustão, he bet on Luciano Huck — who gave up (at least temporarily) his political dream to occupy Sundays.

After Andre Marques was heavily criticized at the helm of No Limite 5, Mion appeared as an option to fill the Cauldron’s gap. The ex-A Fazenda gave up a contract with Netflix to make his dream come true on Globo – and gives him tears at different attractions on the program to prove how happy he is on the new channel.

Tiago Leifert, scheduled to replace Faustão in a hurry after a veteran’s health crisis and played to the lions when he was hired at the Super Dança dos Famousos after the resignation of the owner of Domingão, overcame a challenge that seemed impossible and came out strengthened from his stay on Sundays. . He, however, did not want to take credit and asked to leave the company. Due to family problems, he still had to abandon his last season of The Voice Brasil in the middle.

The country’s main reality show, Big Brother Brazil will return with a new face next year. Thaddeus Schmidt was slated to replace Leifert at the head of the “mad ship” as the TV newshad anticipated on September 10, nearly a month before the official announcement.

The exchange of Tiago for Tadeu triggered the dance of chairs in Journalism: Maria Júlia Coutinho was chosen to replace Oscar Schmidt’s brother at Fantástico, forming a female double with Poliana Abritta; Alan Severiano replaced César Tralli at SP1; and Ticiane Pinheiro’s husband took over the former girl’s job at Jornal Hoje.

Speaking of weather girl, even the forecast map was shaken by the Globo earthquake this year. Anne Lottermann, who had assumed the post at Jornal Nacional less than two years ago, left the climate — and Globo. The vacancy went to Eliana Marques, who had already been quoted for the position since the days of Maju.

And Anne Lottermann? Ironically, he’s going to try his luck on the Band, on Faustão’s show — the same one that started this whole circle.