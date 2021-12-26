Globo’s classic, Anjo Mau’s soap opera will have a remake made by SBT’s partner · TV News

One of Globo’s classics, the soap opera Anjo Mau will get a remake made by Televisa , the Mexican media conglomerate that is the main provider of afternoon plots for SBT. The production is scheduled to debut in 2022. In Brazil, the series had two versions that were very successful, in 1976 and 1997.

The remake will only be possible because Televisa bought the scripts from the collection of author and director Cassiano Gabus Mendes (1927-1993), who was one of the main writers for the leading channel in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. The executive producer responsible for the new version it will be Pedro Ortiz de Pinedo, who specializes in revamped versions.

According to Mexican vehicles, Pinedo analyzed three plots to work on next year and found Anjo Mau the best of all. In addition to Anjo Mau, he read the scripts of Plumas and Paetês, produced by Globo in 1980; and Meu Bem, Meu Mal, made in 1991.

The cast should be defined in the coming months. It is not the first time that Anjo Mau has won a version in a Latin country. In 1986, Channel 13 in Chile produced an adaptation that became a classic in the neighboring country.

The original plot was broadcast between February and September 1976 and was a big hit on the seven o’clock schedule. From there, Susana Vieira, who played the protagonist Nice, became a star on Brazilian television.

The second was a remake written by Maria Adelaide Amaral for the six o’clock time in 1997, which featured Glória Pires as nanny Nice. The telenovela repeated the success of the timetable and was also successful in its rerun at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo in 2003, where it achieved the highest rating of the 2000s for the track.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to a partnership with SBT, Televisa has a contract with Globo to make Mexican plots available to Globoplay. Recently, classics such as A Usurpadora (1998) and Maria do Bairro (1995) have appeared.