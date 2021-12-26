GO-118 could fall apart at any time

posted on 12/26/2021 11:49 AM / updated on 12/26/2021 11:54 AM



(credit: Personal file)

What is left of the GO-118 highway, which connects the municipalities of Teresina and Cavalcante, in the Chapada dos Veadeiros (GO) region, could collapse at any time. According to the State Highway Police, engineers from Goinfra, the concessionaire responsible for the stretch, were at the site this Sunday morning (December 26) and will remain completely banned indefinitely.

Residents and businessmen in the region remain isolated and report their concern with the New Year’s agenda, a crucial date in the economic calendar of those who make a living from tourism. Taís Taurisano, 28, is a tour guide and has lived in Cavalcante for four years. According to the young woman, there is no quick exit from the city for those who need to get to Brasília, for example.

Furthermore, entrepreneurs and traders are “desperate” due to the damage the crater can do. “Some people already have stocks and structure to serve the public who come to spend the New Year here. There are several waiting for some news or official communication about a diversion to find out whether to cancel or keep the reservations”, he says.

“We need the diversion, but we don’t know when it will be ready”, says the young woman. The rains don’t help. “The dirt roads, which could be a way of accessing the city, are terrible, very bad because of the storms. Some bridges on these paths even collapsed”, adds Taís. In addition, the repair work on the highway, which should start on Monday (12/27), could be delayed due to rainfall.

The crater opened near the Quali Peixe farm, 25 km from Teresina, a municipality 60 km from Alto Paraíso and 22 km from Cavalcante, both in Chapada dos Veadeiros. The authorities in the region are in conversation to try to define the best way to make a detour, but so far, there is nothing concrete.