Go ahead, Maurilio! Family publishes photo of singer wearing Flamengo shirt and receives positive energy at Christmas – Flamengo

Maurílio is red-black and intended to use a photo with Sacred Mantle to wish his fans Merry Christmas

Flamengo has numerous famous fans, among them is country singer Maurílio, who is paired with Luiza. The artist is hospitalized, and the family published an image of him wearing Fla’s shirt: “Would use to post on Christmas night“, they informed.

The artist is hospitalized in Goiânia (GO), as he suffered three cardiac arrests about ten days ago. In the last medical report, the hospital reported that Maurílio is still intubated, sedated and has not shown any change in his health condition. Regarding the published image, the family from the sertanejo thanked the friend responsible for the click and asked the singer for good vibes.

“They took this photo of Maurílio recently and he had commented that he would use it to post tonight (Christmas). Thank you Daniel (Rangel) for submitting and reminding us of this! And we, as a family, are here honoring this and taking the opportunity to leave this post as a space to wish him good energy and an excellent recovery, for him to read when he wakes up! A Merry Christmas to everyone, may Jesus bless your lives, just as He is blessing Maurilio every day! Strength, Mauril“, they wrote.

Maurílio is hospitalized, and the family publishes a photo that the countryman intended to use (Photo: Reproduction)

In the publication’s comments, several famous people sent positive messages and revealed that they were rooting for Maurílio’s recovery. The singer, in turn, continues with the aid of mechanical ventilation and with “full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with diuresis present and following a neurosurgery protocol“, informed the hospital. The countryman has been hospitalized since the early hours of December 15th, when he felt sick while recording a DVD.