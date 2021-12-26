Greater SP records the highest number of admissions for covid-19 in 3 months | Health

On Christmas Eve (24), according to information from the State Data Analysis System (Seade), the metropolitan region of São Paulo registers 364 hospitalizations for suspected Covid-19. This is the highest volume recorded in almost 3 months, as only on September 26 were hospitalizations at this level.
In one week, in Greater São Paulo, there was the record of 1992 admissions
, which corresponds to an increase of 33.9% compared to the previous seven days, when the health system
registered 1,490 patients hospitalized for respiratory symptoms.
These data show a new upward trend throughout the state of São Paulo, including the capital. Besides the Ômicron variant
, according to a study by researchers at the Observatory Covid-19
, there is a new infectious agent that may explain this increase in the number of hospitalizations, the H3N2 influenza virus.
It is worth remembering that since the beginning of pandemic
of Covid-19 has infected more than 4.4 million people and, in São Paulo alone, there are already 154,925 people who died as a result of infection
caused by the virus, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health.