Greater SP records the highest number of admissions for covid-19 in 3 months | Health

Covid or influenza have caused a rapid increase in the number of hospital admissions in the state of São Paulo
Reproduction: BBC News Brazil

Covid or influenza have caused a rapid increase in the number of hospital admissions in the state of São Paulo

On Christmas Eve (24), according to information from the State Data Analysis System (Seade), the metropolitan region of São Paulo registers 364 hospitalizations for suspected Covid-19. This is the highest volume recorded in almost 3 months, as only on September 26 were hospitalizations at this level.

In one week, in Greater São Paulo, there was the record of 1992 admissions
, which corresponds to an increase of 33.9% compared to the previous seven days, when the health system
registered 1,490 patients hospitalized for respiratory symptoms.

These data show a new upward trend throughout the state of São Paulo, including the capital. Besides the Ômicron variant
, according to a study by researchers at the Observatory Covid-19
, there is a new infectious agent that may explain this increase in the number of hospitalizations, the H3N2 influenza virus.

It is worth remembering that since the beginning of pandemic
of Covid-19 has infected more than 4.4 million people and, in São Paulo alone, there are already 154,925 people who died as a result of infection
caused by the virus, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health.

