Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, is a new club interested in hiring Ferreira. The Turks are interested in paying the termination fine of 8 million euros (R$ 51.3 million at the current rate) for the Grêmio athlete.

However, in order to hire the athlete, the Turkish team, in addition to paying the fine, needs to settle with Ferreira. Therefore, the payment of the fine has not yet been made. However, it is important to inform that Grêmio only has 50% of the player’s pass, so it would have half the value of the termination fine.

In other words, the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul would be entitled to only R$ 25.6 million. Precisely because it only has half of the economic rights, the club only accepts to sell the attacker for the termination fine.

Since Ferreira broke into football, it has been said that the attacker’s fine is low. Therefore, there was talk of renewing with the athlete, but the negotiations that took place in the middle of the season failed and the attacker continued with his old salary and fine.

However, this is not the first time the attacker is about to leave. Midway through the season, Ferreira came very close to moving to Atlanta United. At the last minute, the US team backed out of the deal.

Grêmio could lose Ferreira to European giant

However, Ferreira only came to blows in 2021, in his career the young man has played 118 matches as a professional: 21 goals scored and 17 assists distributed. However, in that 2021 season for Grêmio, Ferreira played 52 matches, scored 14 goals and made 13 assists.

That’s why clubs like Fenerbahçe are interested in hiring you. But, if it is negotiated, the tricolor will have to hire a replacement.

