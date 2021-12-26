Grêmio doesn’t give up in detail to negotiate Darlan, but Juventude is still interested: “business is more complex”

Juventude and Grêmio are still in talks for a deal that will fund the transfer of the midfielder to the Caxias do Sul team, which intends to close the negotiation with a view to loaning the player for the 2022 season. the ‘mantra’ of the Youth leadership.

In an interview with Globoesporte.com, the Youth Football Director Marcelo Barbarotti explained the status of the conversations: “Business is more complex than a simple agreement, let’s wait a while”, stated Barbarotti.

The complexity of the negotiations is based on the financial imbroglio involved in the transfer. As Juventude does not have a generous cash flow to provide for its market movements, the limitation comes up against conversations about the percentage of salary that would be paid by each club. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

However, the difficulty in closing a deal quickly did not deter Juventude from its willingness to hire Darlan. With little space in Immortal during the last season, the midfielder played in 30 games during 2021, among which, only 11 in Brasileirão. Juventude is not only interested in Darlan in the Grêmio squad, defender Paulo Miranda is also a desire, however, as in the case of the midfielder, such negotiation has problems in evolving due to the athlete’s high salary.