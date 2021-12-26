‘Groomed to stay in the living room’ · TV news

Anitta celebrated Christmas with her family at her house and chose a “basic” dress for turkey time. At dawn this Saturday (25), the singer showed the model of the French brand Yves Saint Laurent: a black piece with a print of stars and elastic at the waist. The clothes sell for just US$ 10,700 on the brand’s website — the equivalent of R$ 60,722 at the current dollar rate.

“Properly dressed up to be in the living room. At Christmas, we dress up to stay indoors. Very tidy,” she commented in her Stories, on Instagram, when she showed the look of the night.

Style of Anitta, the singer’s fan club profile on social media, quickly discovered the details of the dress. The funkeira was shocked at how the followers strive to know what she wears. “I’m impressed by this Instagram that finds all my looks,” she wrote in a post on the page.

Still in Stories, the interpreter of Envolvente showed other outfits that were also unveiled by the fan club. “It’s shocking. Just all the looks, I’m freaked out. As if they find out where the skirt is hidden there and you can barely see it… Frills,” he said.

Check out the dress chosen by Anitta below:

REPRODUCTION / INSTAGRAM