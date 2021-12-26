H3N2 flu cases worry specialists – 12/25/2021 – News

The covid-19 pandemic is still a global concern and, in the case of Brazil, another public health problem has left the population and health authorities on alert: the growing number of flu cases, with a predominance of H3N2 subtyping, which has already been characterized as an outbreak in some states of the country.

Magnus Birth For Kleber Luz, there is a risk that in March and April there will be an increase in the number of covid cases, with the omicron variant

In Rio Grande do Norte, the increase in infections by the Influenza virus overcrowded Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Greater Natal on Wednesday (22). The State Department of Public Health (Sesap/RN) made an appeal for the population to seek protection against the disease, through vaccination.

For the epidemiologist Ion de Andrade, the outbreaks of Influenza registered in the country in December are considered out of date, which makes it difficult to say what should happen from now on. “The scenario is open. The flu can surprise and become an epidemic in Brazil. But that may also not happen, just as it is impossible to say that here we will have the same outbreak scenario observed in Rio de Janeiro”, says Ion de Andrade.

To avoid confusion with cases of covid-19 infection, the bet must be on the diagnosis. Restrictive measures such as those adopted to contain covid-19 are not necessary in cases of flu, in the assessment of infectologist André Prudente.

“There is not much expectation regarding restrictive measures to prevent the flu, because this variant usually causes local epidemics. What could cause restrictions would be a possible pandemic, which would require the entry of a new virus into circulation”, he defines.

“But H3N2 has been circulating in the community for many years. I believe the scenario in 2022 will be like the previous ones. We always register many cases of Influenza, but never to the point of being equal to the covid pandemic”, evaluates Prudente. On the last 18th, Sesap registered the first case of coinfection by covid-19 and H3N2 in the state.

The situation, however, is unusual, as the experts interviewed for this report attest. “Generally, cases of coinfection are not common. In fact, what usually happens is a competition between the two viruses, where one inhibits the other”, reveals Kleber Luz.

“This meeting between the two infections could happen, but it won’t be the main situation. People will either have one disease or another.

It is also not possible to say whether the flu will aggravate covid and vice versa. It’s too early to say that”, comments Ion de Andrade.

André Prudente agrees: “Two viruses at the same time in the respiratory system is not usual, but it is possible. It is not known whether this could make one of the most serious diseases, but it is worrying, because it is not known how the disease will evolve in this scenario”.