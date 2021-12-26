Hangover: what actually works against symptoms?

The celebrations at the end of the year sometimes lead to the binge drinking, and the result is known: the Hangover. Measures to alleviate the effects are numerous, but not all effective.

The first step, according to experts, is not to overdo it. please note that diseases such as cirrhosis of the liver, some types of cancer and cardiovascular problems are related to alcohol consumption. Unlimited.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization (WHO) agency for the Americas, three million deaths a year result from the harmful use of alcohol.

“An exaggerated amount is more than 20 grams of alcohol for women and more than 30 grams for men”, indicates Mônica Valverde Viana, director of the Brazilian Society of Hepatology (SBH). In practice, they are two glasses of wine or two cans of beer for men and half for women, per day.

The number of doses depends on the alcohol content of each type of drink – and it changes according to sex. Men have a greater amount of enzymes that are used in the metabolism of alcohol, so the indication for women is lower.

If we exceed this amount, the body cannot metabolize everything at once, generating the dehydration and hypoglycemia, according to Viana. “The hangover will be mainly caused by this”, he explains.

Hydration between doses is the second step to avoid symptoms. “For each glass of wine, two of water, to prevent a more deleterious effect on the body”, advises the specialist. Another recommendation is never drink on an empty stomach.

The next day, more water

If precautions during alcohol consumption have not been put into practice, they must be adopted the following day: hydration with water, sports drink and fruit juice. Another recommendation is to favor light meals and, if possible, rest, so that the body can recover.

Does liver medicine work?

Taking liver medicine before or after drinking is useless, experts say. “There is nothing proven in scientific studies that is worth doing this. The ideal is to stick to the amount of alcohol according to the drink you are ingesting”, says Mônica.

Another mistake is thinking that when you’re young, the hangover is lighter. But age doesn’t play a big part in the effects of excess. “It has to do with the body’s system of metabolism of alcohol. Digestive enzymes, especially those in the stomach and liver, vary from person to person”, explains the director of SBH.

According to Viana, older people tend to take more medication, for example for hypertension or diabetes. This leads to an overload of the liver, responsible for metabolizing these drugs. “For this reason, we tend to see a little more of these harmful effects of alcohol in older individuals”, he adds.

*This text was originally published by the Einstein Agency.