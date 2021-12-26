He discovered cardiac arrhythmia when he had 132 mini infarcts while he slept – 12/26/2021

Diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 21, Lucas da Silva, now 22, was surprised to discover during a test that he had suffered 132 mini-heart attacks, or heart attacks, while he was sleeping. Living in Osasco (SP), the office assistant underwent an ablation and regained his quality of life.

“In 2018, the first symptoms appeared in a subtle way. I had dizziness when I did some quick action, such as bending down, sitting down and getting up from a chair, for example. The heart rate also varied, sometimes I was talking to someone and I felt the beat heart rate decrease for five seconds and then increase faster.

As these sensations were very fast and happened sporadically, like once a month, I thought it was normal. The problem is that other signs appeared over time, such as chest pain and a heavy body. At the time I resigned from the carrier where I worked as a loading and unloading assistant and which required a lot of physical effort

A year later, I started to get tired and breathless very easily, the dizziness and fluctuations in the heartbeat began to occur a little more often and in different situations, watching TV, using the computer, talking.

During the conversation, I was talking, then all of a sudden the heartbeat would decrease, I would paralyze for a few seconds and then there would be palpitations. People didn’t notice, it didn’t hurt, but it felt different.

Image: Personal archive

I only sought medical help in 2020, when I got worse, the symptoms became daily and I started having difficulty sleeping. At bedtime, the heart accelerated and there was a feeling of reflux. I thought it was a stomach problem, I went to the general practitioner, had an endoscopy, but nothing came of it.

I asked the doctor to do a check up, he asked me if I wanted to do heart tests too. I said yes, as I noticed that these symptoms were already impacting my daily activities and impacting my quality of life. He commented that he didn’t think it was necessary because I was young, I was 21 years old, but I insisted that I wanted to do it, because if there were any problems we would know at the beginning.

All exams were ok, with the exception of the echocardiogram, which showed some changes. Because of this, the doctor thought it best to investigate and recommended the Holter, and I kept the device for 24 hours. To our surprise, upon seeing the result, we found that I had 132 mini-attacks in my sleep. I was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia in September 2020.

The general practitioner asked me to suspend all my activities, stay at rest and referred me to a cardiologist to find out what type of arrhythmia I had and start treatment.

My parents and I were very scared, it was the first case in the family. I was confused, wondering if I had made or created a habit to develop this.

I started having trouble sleeping, I was terrified of having a heart attack while sleeping. I lay down and got anxious thinking a thousand and one things. Sometimes it took me two hours to fall asleep. That’s when I resorted to meditation to relax my mind and body. He meditated ten minutes before bed, fell asleep and slept well through the night.

A month later I got an appointment with the cardiologist, he asked me for an electrocardiogram, an MRI and asked me to repeat the Holter. He confirmed the diagnosis and after the results said I had ventricular tachycardia.

I started the treatment with daily medication, taking one pill in the morning and another in the evening. Overall, the arrhythmia improved, it occurred less frequently, but I still felt uncomfortable. I didn’t like the idea of ​​having to keep taking medication. Also, it bothered me that I couldn’t do heavy physical exertion, only lighter things.

Image: Personal archive

I reported my displeasure to the cardiologist, he presented me with another treatment option, ablation. According to him, the chance of curing the arrhythmia was much greater and I would have no limitations. I could do gym, running and any activity I wanted without fear.

In June 2021, I underwent the ablation and was hospitalized for two days. The procedure itself was simple, but I was a little nervous. I felt a pain in my groin, but it was bearable.

There was a time when the doctors had to speed up my heartbeat, the feeling was like running a marathon lying down. It was weird, but it passed and everything worked out.

A week after being discharged, I felt a slight dizziness and then I didn’t feel anything, all symptoms disappeared.

I’m still doing exams and follow-up with the cardiologist, but I don’t take any more medication, which is a great advantage. I haven’t really taken it up yet, but one day I did a one-hour walk and some crunches and I felt super good. I’m happy to have returned to having quality of life.”

Learn more about cardiac arrhythmia

Cardiac arrhythmia is a disturbance in the heart rhythm. A normal heart rhythm is called a sinus rhythm. It is generated by the heart’s pulse generator, its own electrical system, and any disturbance of this beat, more or less, whether tachycardia or bradycardia, is considered a cardiac arrhythmia.

It can be asymptomatic in a portion of patients, especially when it is mild. When there are symptoms, the main ones are palpitation, irregular heartbeat, tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness and fainting.

Diagnosis is made through an electrocardiogram, which records the electrical heart. It is possible to record an electro in the office, in the emergency, in the clinic, with a holter monitor and even on a watch, such as the Apple Watch or Samsung Watch.

Lucas da Silva on the day he underwent the ablation Image: Personal archive

Ventricular tachycardias (arrhythmias of the ventricles) can put a person at risk for sudden cardiac death, as we see in athletes or people who simply collapse suddenly. They are popularly called fulminant infarctions, but most of them are not a heart attack, but an arrhythmia in the ventricles that causes cardiac arrest, an instantaneous death in the individual.

Arrhythmias can be treated with medications (called antiarrhythmics). For cases of bradycardia, the pacemaker corrects the excessive slowness of the heart. However, the main treatment is through a procedure called catheter ablation, it is an electrical catheterization of the heart. A catheter is inserted through a vein in the groin and into the heart, where the source of the arrhythmia is located and the heart is cauterized there.

Currently, ablation is the most effective treatment for ending cardiac arrhythmia. There are only three antiarrhythmic medications available on the market that can have substantial side effects. They can and are used frequently, but when comparing ablation to medication, ablation is much more efficient.

Source: Eduardo B. Saad, coordinator of the Service of Arrhythmias and Cardiac Stimulation of the Hospital Pró-cardiac and Samaritano Botafogo (RJ), specialist in arrhythmias from Cleveland clinic Foundation (USA) and PhD in Cardiology by UFRSG (Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul).